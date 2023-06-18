The house that fell in price by $1.6m in six months, and other big losses

The online ad for the home mentioned there was plenty of ‘parking space for your boat and a double car garage fitted out’

Some of the the largest losses being made on property are in Auckland, and in affluent, “blue-chip” suburbs that market commentators often claim are more immune to dramatic house price falls.

Six of the top eight property losses made recently were in Auckland, and all had one thing in common - they were bought and sold in the space of two years.

CoreLogic’s recent Pain and Gain Report showed the number of properties selling at a loss has hit a seven-year high, with investors were losing money more often than homeowners, and Auckland sellers were losing money more than any other region.

The property that topped the list of losses made this year was a four-bedroom Bucklands Beach property in Manukau, which lost the owner $1.6m in the space of six months.

The property, on Clovelly Rd, sold in mid-April for $2.5m. Its previous owner had bought it in October the year before, for $4.1m.

The online ad for the property described it as sitting on “a stunning 1034m² section” with “an amazing outlook of the Hauraki Gulf”.

The master bedroom featured a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite and “entrancing water views”.

“You can't help but wake up feeling a million bucks every day,” it read.

$770,000 loss

The property that made the second-largest loss was a three-bedroom 1920s villa on Bishop St in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

It lost the owner $770,000 in the space of two years.

Last bought in March 2021 for $3.9m, it sold in March this year for $3.13m.

The ad posted on Barfoot and Thompson’s website stated the house had been renovated recently and was rented out for $900 per week.

$760,000 loss

The third-biggest loss was not far behind the second, with this four-bedroom Wheturangi Rd home in Greenlane making a $760,000 loss.

The owner had purchased the property in October 2021 for $3.01m, and sold in February for $2.25m.

$650,000 loss

Next on the list was a five-bedroom on Lake Rd in Hauraki on Auckland’s North Shore, which sold in January at a $650,000 loss.

The property had previously sold in March 2021 for $2.8m, and sold most recently for $2.15m.

The real estate agent involved in the recent sale said the seller’s situation was complex and personal.

$620,000 loss

The next property to make the list was a Chelverton Terrace property in Rodney, Auckland.

The three-bedroom property made a $620,000 loss.

It sold for $1.63m in April this year, down from its last sale price of $2.25m in June 2022.

$440,000 loss

The first Wellington property to appear on the list was a three-bedroom townhouse on Boardwalk Lane in Seatoun.

It made a $440,000 loss in roughly a year and three months, with the seller having bought it for $2.08m and sold for $1.64m.

The online ad emphasised the sea views, and the short walk to the beach, and the fact it was a freehold, with no body corp fees.

$382,500 loss

A three-bedroom Abbotts Way property in the Auckland suburb of Remuera also lost its owner money.

It made a $382,500 loss when it sold in March for $1,317,500.

The previous owner had bought it in October 2021 for $1.7m.

$375,000 loss

The only Christchurch property to make the list of biggest losses was a five-bedroom Holmwood Rd property in the upmarket suburb of Merivale.

Its seller made a $375,000 loss when the property sold in February for $2,175,000.

The seller had bought the property in March 2021 for $2.55m

The data on the largest losses came from CoreLogic, and did not include any properties that had been subdivided or undergone changes that could explain a fall in value.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the key factor in big losses was hold period.

“Even for people trading desirable property in ‘wealthy’ areas across Auckland, the downturn has still affected values and if you have to buy and sell in a short period of time, a loss could well be on the cards,” he said.

“Even for people with money, a change in circumstances can sometimes necessitate a loss-making property sale.”

A change in circumstances could include a death, divorce, or job loss.

He said money would typically shift to quality during a downturn, but even the wealthy liked a bargain.

“Of course the buyer still wants to get the best deal possible, and if they somehow knew the seller was in a little trouble, logic dictates that they’d aim for a discounted price,” he said.

”It’s also worth pointing out that when you look at house prices by value band over the last 12 to 18 months, we’ve seen falls across the board – upper quartile, median, and lower quartile.”

At the lower end, Davidson said the barriers had been mortgage rates and credit restrictions.

These factors might not apply so much at the upper end, but weakened confidence and the shift to a buyer’s market had evidently still been playing a role for higher value stock.

CoreLogic’s recent Pain and Gain Report showed just over 6% of properties made a loss in the first quarter of the year, an increase from 4% during the final quarter of last year, and the average loss was around $60,000.

That was up from the median loss of $45,000 at the end of last year.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the sellers hit hardest were Aucklanders, and apartment sellers.

More than 28% of apartment sellers in the first quarter made a gross loss, and Auckland had the highest proportion of loss-making resales among the main centres, with more than 13% of properties changing hands for less than the seller paid for them.

The long and strong growth of New Zealand house prices prior to the current downturn was still shown in the fact that roughly 94% of properties sold for a profit during the first quarter of the year.