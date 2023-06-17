Single-use produce bags are being phased out - but what about all the other plastics in the produce section?

Single use produce bags will be banned on from July 1.

From July 1, single-use plastic produce bags will be a thing of the past.

But that doesn’t mean the fruit and vegetable section of your local supermarket will be completely plastic-free.

The Ministry for the Environment (MFE) has been slowly phasing out single use plastic products.

From next month, the sale and manufacture of single-use plastic produce bags used to pack fresh fruit and vegetables in Aotearoa will be banned. This is expected to remove 150 million produce bags from circulation every year.

All plastic types, including compostable, recyclable, biodegradable or “plant-based” plastic alternative bags will also be banned as well as plastic plates, bowls and cutlery, plastic straws and plastic produce labels.

It follows the ban of other hard-to-recycle and single-use plastics including plastic-stemmed cotton buds, PVC food trays and containers and polystyrene takeaway food and drink packaging.

But the ban does not include bags used to seal or pack fruits or vegetables before they are put on sale.

An MFE spokesperson said the Government did not consult on banning pre-packed produce bags.

“Pre-packed produce bags can be necessary to extend shelf life which reduces food waste. The plastic items that fall within our three-phase approach are harder to recycle and regularly end up polluting our environment,” he said.

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said the supermarket was working towards 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable retail and private label packaging by 2025.

“This commitment applies to all packaging types. For example, plastic, fibre, glass, and metal.”

“Packaging serves an important role in the food and grocery sector to protect goods, extend shelf-life, reduce food waste and communicate information to customers. But it’s important packaging is designed with 'end-of-life' and the New Zealand recycling system in mind. We’re focused on removing and reducing unnecessary packaging and investing in circular design to make sure resources are used again and again.”

A Countdown spokesperson said it had removed and reduced plastics from a number of its fruit and vegetable products.

“But we know there's still a long way to go.

“Our focus is on ensuring that where we have packaging on produce, it serves a purpose. For example, having continental cucumbers wrapped in plastic means they last three times longer - reducing food waste and preserving quality.”

But Liam Prince, chair of Aotearoa Plastic Pollution Alliance, said this point was often overemphasised and there were non-plastic ways to preserve fruit and veg.

Wrap, a UK NGO, produced a report last year that found plastic packaging could increase food waste in some cases, because it encouraged people to buy more than they needed. But with loose produce, people could buy just the right amount.

“Produce can be kept fresh in plenty of other ways and some produce will be totally fine without packaging,” he said.

“There are also larger systemic shifts that would help, like supporting more local food production in urban and local farms, so people have more access to produce that is as fresh as you can get.”

Ultimately, supermarkets needed to find ways to move away from plastic packaging where it could be avoided, he said.

Soft plastics were extremely hard to recycle and were having an increasingly large impact on the climate, being a product of the fossil fuel industry.

“Plastics haven't been around all that long and humans managed just fine without them until only very recently.”