Advertised salaries up 4.7% but finding a job might be getting harder, Seek says

Advertised salaries continue to grow but Seek NZ expects the pace to slow.

Advertised salaries increased by 4.7% in the year to May 2023, the fastest annual growth recorded by Seek NZ since its data collection began in 2016.

But with the country in a recession, job ad numbers declined 5% month-on-month and were 22% lower than May 2022, when job ads were at their highest on record.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said advertised salaries were growing at a solid pace in every part of New Zealand and had grown the fastest for the lowest-paying jobs.

But they were still not keeping pace with the cost of living. The consumer price index was running at an annual rate of 6.7% in March.

READ MORE:

* Here is where the biggest pay rises have been, according to Seek

* Job ads 15% higher last month compared to four years ago

* Job ad numbers rise for the first time since August, Seek says

* Job ads remain at record high, but people are not applying



Wellington had the slowest pay growth over the year (4.2%), driven by relatively sluggish Government advertised salary growth, but the gap between Wellington and the rest of the country had shrunk.

Construction had the fastest advertised salary growth of any large industry, at 6.6%.

“Although the year-on-year growth in advertised salaries is the fastest on record, we do see signs that salaries are starting to cool,” Clark said.

STUFF Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

The quarter-on-quarter growth in the Seek Advertised Salary Index (ASI) peaked in the May quarter of 2022 and had declined since.

“The ASI is a leading indicator of overall wages growth, which suggests wages growth may be nearing a peak in New Zealand.”

Clark said applications per job ad continued to climb, rising by 13%, and were now 89% higher than pre-Covid levels.

Supplied Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark says advertised salaries are growing at a solid pace in every part of New Zealand.

Manufacturing, transport and logistics drove the overall decline in job ads down 7% month-on-month, followed by hospitality and tourism (-10%) and trades and services (-6%).

As in April, healthcare and medical had the largest increase in ads, up 1% month-on-month, driven by demand for aged care nurses, psychologists and physiotherapists, Clark said.

Construction (3%) and engineering (4%) roles also bucked the overall decline in job ads.

“The nation’s workers are mobilising again, with applications per job ad at levels not seen since the pandemic first hit and job ads were at record lows.

“Roles for drivers, couriers, building trades and warehouse workers were particularly popular in May,” Clark said.