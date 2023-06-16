Stuff maintains dominance of New Zealand news market

Stuff reaches 3.4 million New Zealanders a month across its print and digital products.

Stuff has maintained its audience dominance of the news market, reaching 3.4 million New Zealanders a month across its print and digital products.

The latest Nielsen results show Stuff retained its place as the number one news site, with a monthly audience of 2 million unique visitors, and continued to dominate the national Sunday audience, reaching 328,000 people across its Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News publications.

Stuff’s lifestyle magazine readership also grew, attracting 28,000 new readers to the end of March. NZ House & Garden, NZ Gardener and The TV Guide all had readership gains for the quarter, with NZ House & Garden retaining the crown as New Zealand’s number one home, garden and entertaining magazine.

The Nielsen results follow Stuff’s success at the Voyager Media Awards, and the successful launch of new subscriber-only digital sites for The Post, The Press and Waikato Times.

David White/Stuff Stuff chief content officer Joanna Norris says the Nielsen results reflect Stuff’s continued investment in journalism that matters.

Joanna Norris, Stuff chief content officer, said the results reflected Stuff’s continued investment into journalism that matters to New Zealand communities.

“We get constant feedback from our audiences and subscribers, and these numbers demonstrate the extent to which they are highly engaged with our brilliant award-winning news and content.”

Stuff executive commercial director Matt Headland said Stuff was firmly positioned as number one across digital and print, with the best options for advertising partners.

“Stuff is the best choice in market, whether advertisers want to reach national, regional, or hyper-local audiences. We’re proud to connect our new and existing customers with our growing audiences using a range of integrated omnichannel solutions aligned to the best journalism and content in Aotearoa.”