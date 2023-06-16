Market wrap: Cyber attack hits eftpos operator SmartPay

Smartpay processed more than 78 million transactions worth a total of $2.7 billion last year.(File photo)

Eftpos payment system operator SmartPay says it is investigating a “cybersecurity incident” that occurred on June 10 involving some of its systems in New Zealand.

Criminals had stolen information relating to a group of customers in New Zealand and Australia, the company said in a statement to the NZX stock exchange.

The company said Immediate steps were taken to contain the incident, with cybersecurity specialists, CyberCX called in, as well as relevant government authorities.

“As we continue to respond to this incident, we are prioritising the safety and security of our systems and services to our customers.”

“Understanding the contents and extent of that data theft is now the highest priority of our investigation.”

Smartpay’s customers, including retailers and the hospitality businesses, could continue to using the eftpos terminals.

There was nothing customers needed to. Customers that were affected would be contacted directly, the company said.

Smartpay said it did not collect or store individual cardholder information or details as part of its transaction processing.

Smartpay processed more than 78 million transactions worth a total of $2.7 billion last year.

The company’s shares dropped 3.88% to 7c on the news.

123rf The NZX sharemarket ended the week on a quiet note. (File photo)

The NZX sharemarket ended the week on a quiet note. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.96%%, or 112.593 points, to 11800.040 points on Friday. On the broader market, 54 stocks rose and 39 fell with $7.25m in shares traded.

Greg Main, a director at Jarden, said the main theme of the market was the reweighting of stocks in the FTSE and S&P index which had created some movements.

The New Zealand market had benefited from the rally in the United States in the last two days. But there was no consistent theme across the market, Main said.

Among the notable gainers were Vista up 1.23% to $1.64, Ebos up 0.28% to $35.80, Vital Health Care was up 0.43% to $2.32 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare up 1.26% to $24.17.

Stocks swept higher in the United States overnight, revving the longest rally for Wall Street in a year and a half into a higher gear.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.2% to reach heights untouched since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 428 points, or 1.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%.

The US stock market was still absorbing the Federal Reserve’s warning from a day earlier that it could raise interest rates two more times this year in its battle against inflation. It’s already hiked its benchmark rate to the highest level since 2007, which has helped slow inflation somewhat but has also caused severe pain in some areas of the economy.

The Fed was trying to find the right level for rates where it can slow spending by Americans enough to get inflation under control but not so much that it causes a deep recession. Economic reports on Thursday offered a mixed picture of how that effort is going.

But for a market that's been relentlessly rising, that was enough to firm hopes that the Fed may end up raising rates only once this year and that the economy can skirt a painful recession.

The S&P 500 closed with a sixth straight gain, its longest winning streak since late 2021. The stock market has leaped nearly 24% since hitting a bottom last October, as the economy has so far avoided a recession and inflation has come down from its peak last summer.

The S&P 500 rose 53.25 points to 4,425.84. The Dow gained 428.73 to 34,408.06, and the Nasdaq climbed 156.34 to 13,782.82.

- With AP