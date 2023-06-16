Generate KiwiSaver scheme invests $20 million in Icehouse Ventures' new growth fund

The Generate KiwiSaver scheme has invested $20 million in Icehouse Ventures’ newest growth fund.

The $100m venture capital fund, Growth Fund II, will support 20 established New Zealand technology companies to expand in global markets.

Generate chief investment officer Sam Goldwater​ said Generate was attracted by the unique deal flow and insights the fund has as a result of Icehouse Ventures’ investments in more than 300 early-stage startups.

“Having these kinds of relationships, built over time and successive investments, gives Icehouse Ventures privileged access to new deals coming through, which should enhance returns for our KiwiSaver and managed fund customers,” Goldwater said.

Icehouse Ventures is New Zealand’s most active venture capital group, according to the 2023 Technology Investment Network report, and has invested in about half of all early stage technology startups funded in New Zealand over the last six years.

Robbie Paul​, Icehouse Ventures chief executive, said Generate’s backing signalled the firm’s evolution into an institutional-grade fund manager.

“A $20m cornerstone investment in Growth Fund II is a wonderful endorsement coming from an investor that serves almost 130,000 Kiwis,” he said.

The fund is open to wholesale investors and the minimum investment is $50,000, paid over a three-year period.

Four months after launching, Growth Fund II is on track to a first close of $50m, a milestone that took 12 months for Growth Fund I.

Growth Fund I raised $110m in 2021 from investors including Simplicity, Hobson Wealth, and more than 500 high net worth investors and family offices worldwide.

Investments to date include Halter, Hnry, Dawn Aerospace, Crimson Education, and Mint Innovation.

Aggregate annual revenue by the portfolio exceeds $250m, a $100m increase from when the fund first invested. Nine generate more than $10m, three are pushing $20m, and one exceeds $100m in annual revenue.