Credit card customer says card maxed out by more than $90k after tech glitch

Some credit card users have been shocked to see their accounts maxed out after a technical glitch which caused transactions to be duplicated.

Credit card users are reporting their cards have been drained of between $4000 and as much as $90,000 after a technical glitch duplicated legitimate transactions.

Conversely, one customer says $10,000 worth of deposits were added onto their card after multiple $37 credits were made.

“Balance on my credit card never looked better…,” the person said.

Kiwibank and BNZ say their customers were impacted by a technical issue overnight, caused by an issue with an external credit card service provider. Stuff has been deluged with stories of significant deficits to credit cards, many with losses of tens of thousands of dollars, rendering their cards unusable.

BNZ said shortly before 3pm it believed the issue had been resolved and all cases of duplicate transactions remedied.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said about 500 of its customers may be impacted, and it was working with the vendor as a priority. The issue had been expected to be resolved Saturday morning and the bank apologised for any inconvenience.

A BNZ spokesperson said about 6000 of its customers were impacted.

BNZ was advised by the third-party provider that between 10pm and 10.30pm Friday they experienced a technical issue which resulted in a number of credit card transactions being duplicated multiple times, the spokesperson said.

“They have assured us that they are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, which we understand has affected customers across a number of banks within New Zealand. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause,” the spokesperson said.

ANZ, Westpac and ASB said they were not aware of any issues impacting their customers.

Stuff has been contacted by BNZ customers who said their credit cards had been maxed out by duplicate transactions.

One BNZ customer said his charges maxed out at $94,000 while another said his charges came to more than $74,000.

One BNZ customer said they had made a purchase of about $70 at Kmart on Friday night which was charged hundreds of times, resulting in their credit card ending up in debt by over $20,000.

“It takes about a minute to scroll through the transactions because there are that many,” the customer said.

One BNZ customer said she had made a $117 transaction just before 10pm on Friday which was repeated, leaving her with $42,000 of charges.

“Gave me a hell of a fright when my card was declined this morning and I checked my account,” she said.

A Kiwibank customer said their card had been blocked following hundreds of transactions which cleared up to $5000 from their account.

The person said they were travelling, without the use of their card, and described the situation as “quite frustrating”.

Another BNZ customer said their card balance had jumped from $0 to $21,000 overnight after using their card to pay for dinner in Christchurch.

“Ouch. The poor bank teller at BNZ this morning looked like he was in for a long day,” the person said.