Glitch that maxed out BNZ and Kiwibank credit card accounts now fixed

Bank of New Zealand said about 6000 of its customers’ credit card accounts were affected by a ‘glitch’.

Kiwibank and Bank of New Zealand credit card users whose accounts appeared to have been drained of thousands of dollars have had their account balances restored to their correct levels.

A technical “glitch” duplicated legitimate credit card transactions made by around 6000 Bank of New Zealand and 500 Kiwibank customers, appearing to drain their accounts of between $4000 and $90,000.

The two banks said the payments were not processed, but left customers with severely depleted available spending limits.

BNZ said its cardholders’ accounts had been restored to their correct levels.

Kiwibank said most of its customers’ accounts had also been restored.

“The third-party provider advised us that between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday night they experienced a technical issue which resulted in a number of credit card transactions being duplicated multiple times,” a BNZ spokesperson said.

“We understand customers across other banks within New Zealand were impacted.”

The issue was resolved on Saturday afternoon, and all duplicate transactions had been removed, she said.

Stuff has been deluged with stories of significant deficits to credit cards, many with losses of tens of thousands of dollars, rendering their cards unusable.

BNZ customers said their credit cards had been maxed out by duplicate transactions.

One BNZ customer said his charges maxed out at $94,000 while another said his charges came to more than $74,000.

One BNZ customer said they had made a purchase of about $70 at Kmart on Friday night which was charged hundreds of times, resulting in their credit card ending up in debt by over $20,000.

“It takes about a minute to scroll through the transactions because there are that many,” the customer said.

One BNZ customer said she had made a $117 transaction just before 10pm on Friday which was repeated, leaving her with $42,000 of charges.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said the issue had been resolved for the vast majority of customers who experienced issues using their credit card.

“While we won't name our vendor, we are working closely with them and seeking assurances that they will do everything they can to prevent this happening again,” she said.

Stuff understands the third party is Fortune 500 New York Stock Exchange-listed company FIS Global.

The company has been approached for comment.

FIS Global says it “a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally”.

It has an office in Christchurch, and was a gold sponsor of the Payments NZ 2022 conference in New Zealand.

The BNZ spokesperson said though the glitch made it appear the transactions had happened, no money was ever paid over on the duplicate transactions.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused,” she said.

The Kiwibank spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge customers to contact us directly if they need our help,” she said.