'We’ve simply had enough': Campaign launch to get back $10b in wage subsidy

The Government has paid out $11 billion in wage subsidies to businesses that have suffered a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis. (File video, first published in August 2020)

Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson have launched a television, radio, newspaper and social media advertising campaign in a bid to get an estimated $10 billion of wage subsidy “overpayments” investigated and repaid.

The Nelsons say wealthy private businesses, including many which increased profits during the first year of the Covid pandemic, claimed wage subsidies that should now be repaid.

They are attempting to get the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to take action, and try to claw back the $10b, which swelled New Zealand’s national debt, and will have to be repaid by taxpayers.

“If the money is not repaid, then taxpayers will each have to pay thousands of dollars in extra tax to help repay the debt that has been incurred in making these extra wage subsidy payments,” Grant Nelson said.

The vast amount of wage subsidies had contributed to pushing up inflation, they said.

The Nelsons are asking members of the public to sign their petition for action, which can be found at their Integrity Institute website.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Social Development and Employment Minister, has been contacted for comment.

The Nelsons have been pushing since last year to get action from the Government.

Some action has been taken. Prosecutions have been taken for wage subsidy abuse, and by May last year, MSD had ”resolved” 5535 allegations of wage subsidy misuse, completed 528 wage subsidy-related investigations, and recouped $794.6 million in Wage Subsidy repayments.

But the Nelsons are dismayed the same strict standards applied to beneficiaries who are overpaid taxpayer money is not being applied to wage subsidy recipients.

“The Ministry of Social Development demands that beneficiaries repay any money they have been overpaid. We believe businesses should be treated the same. In a world where ‘the rich get richer and the poor get poorer’, seeking repayments of overpaid or wrongly retained public money is an easy way of returning public dollars to those who need them most,” Grant Nelson said.

The wage subsidy scheme was set up to allow business owners to self-certify that they qualified for wage subsidy payments, but they have not been asked to retrospectively prove that they actually did.

Nelson could not account the MSD’s lack of action. He has done an Official Information Act request on any directives to MSD from ministers on pursuing investigations, but there had been none.

His impression was there was no political will from the Government to pursue repayments.

“They just haven’t wanted to,” Nelson said.

On their Integrity Institute website, the Nelsons name Australian retailers they believe should be put under scrutiny, and pressure to make wage subsidy repayments.

“Australian based retailers do not have to publish their New Zealand accounts, so no pressure has come on them to make repayments,” the website says.

The wage subsidy money paid to businesses found its way in businesses’ bank accounts, the Nelsons say.

“After the first three wage subsidies were to have been used to pay employees, Reserve Bank data shows businesses had $22.7 billion more in the bank than a year earlier. Economists have reported this 24% increase was mainly due to the wage subsidy,” the Integrity Institute says.

“The vast amount of money given away has pushed up prices and contributed to New Zealand’s cost of living crisis.”

The Nelsons said they were not politically aligned, and had simply had enough of MSD inaction over what equates to billions and billions of wasted taxpayer dollars.

They say more than a 150 articles in the media have outlined the wage subsidy failure, but the Government has not acted.

“It’s time for the Ministry to do what’s right and contact businesses and ask them to verify that they are entitled to keep the money they have received or to pay it back,” they said.