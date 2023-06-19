Auckland Tuatara creditors owed more than $1.7 million

The company behind the Auckland Tuatara baseball team owes more than $1.7 million to unsecured creditors. (File photo)

The company behind New Zealand’s only professional and now-defunct baseball club owes unsecured creditors more than $1.7 million, according to liquidators.

Auckland Tuatara GP went into liquidation in March, citing the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of seven home games this season due to bad weather as factors.

Auckland Tuatara withdrew from the Australian Baseball League and ceased operations following the liquidation announcement.

In his first report, McDonald Vague​ liquidator Iain McLennan​​, said the sports team operation ran at a loss, without any apparent enforceable access to funding.

Combined with external events, that had created cashflow difficulties which meant it could not continue and creditors were unable to be paid.

The liquidators were working with an insurer to recover a “relatively small” portion of the losses incurred, McLennan said.

“From our review of the company’s accounting records, the amount due to unsecured creditors is approximately $1.746m,” he said.

“This includes approximately $469,000 lent by the shareholders but excludes any sponsorship receipts from shareholders.”

According to the Companies Office, Baseball New Zealand owned 48% of the Tuatara. In a statement, its chief executive Meg Crockett​ said the liquidation was disappointing but, as the matter was in the hands of liquidators, it would not be appropriate for Baseball New Zealand to comment further.

The Auckland Tuatara club was founded in 2018 and, after facing huge costs to create a pop-up stadium at West Auckland’s McLeod Park for the 2018/19 season, relocated to North Harbour Stadium the following season.

In 2019/20, crowds at home games grew from a few hundred at early fixtures to more than 4000 when the team faced Melbourne in the playoffs.

However, Covid-19 put the brakes on Tuatara baseball for two years and, when play resumed last summer, Auckland’s severe weather forced the cancellation of seven games.

The Tuatara were understood to be about $700,000 in the red when the liquidators were called in, with an expected insurance payout of around $200,000 from the cancelled games.