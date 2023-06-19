Ministry pushes back on $10b wage subsidy overpayment claim

MSD faces a legal challenge over whether it has been doing enough to claw back wage subsidy payments to businesses which did not qualify for them.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has pushed back on a public campaign designed to pressure it to claw back an alleged $10 billion in wage subsidy overpayments.

The wage subsidy scheme was set up to prevent the economy from collapsing during the anti-Covid lockdowns, and households being plunged into financial penury.

It was a “high-trust” scheme which MSD said led the taxpayer to pay out about $18.8b​ in wage subsidies during 2020 and 2021 to businesses to pay on to their employees as wages.

On Sunday, Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson launched a television, radio, newspaper and social media advertising campaign in a bid to get what they say is an estimated $10b of wage subsidy “overpayments” investigated and repaid.

They have called on members of the public to sign a petition on their Integrity Institute website, claiming: “The Ministry of Social Development has overpaid $10b in wage subsidy money and refuses to ask businesses who wrongly retained or obtained the money to pay it back.

“If the money is not repaid, every taxpayer will each have to pay several thousands of dollars in taxes to pay back the debt the Government has incurred.”

But George Van Ooyen, MSD’s group general manager client service support, said: “We do not agree with the $10b figure being claimed. It appears to be based on a misunderstanding of the criteria for the wage subsidy scheme.

1 NEWS Seven companies across NZ are implicated so far. (Video first published May 09, 2022)

“The annual profit a business might have made after receiving the wage subsidy does not affect their eligibility at the time of their application.”

That was a reference to increases in profits some large businesses made after being paid wage subsidies that were cited by the Integrity Institute, the not-for-profit entity through which the philanthropists’ campaign is being run.

The related Gama Foundation, a Christchurch-based philanthropic organisation of which Grant Nelson is a trustee, has taken a judicial review of the auditor-general’s overview of the wage subsidy scheme.

supplied/Stuff Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson have launched a television, radio, newspaper and social media advertising campaign to try to get action on what they say are wage subsidy over-payments.

Nelson did not feel MSD or the auditor-general had done enough to chase down overpayments, and claw the money back.

“Given legal action by the Gama Foundation that is currently before the courts, we are unable to comment further on the substance of these claims,” Van Ooyen said.

However, he said the wage subsidy was set up on a high-trust model to deliver funds to support workers, families, and businesses during an unprecedented time, he said.

But, he said the wage subsidy scheme did have controls in place to uphold its integrity.

“This included pre-payment validation of business details with Inland Revenue, pre-payment integrity checks, as well as post-payment reviews and investigations, and communications to ensure businesses were aware of their obligations.

“We continuously strengthened our integrity approach as the schemes evolved. Tens of thousands of applications were declined based on our reviews and checks,” he said.

“Since the wage subsidy began, we have engaged with thousands of applicants. This has contributed to 24,732 voluntary and requested wage subsidy repayments being made, totalling $819.1m”, Van Ooyen said.

By the end of March this year, MSD had completed 15,367 “pre-payment and post-payment checks” on wage subsidy applications, resolved 6703 allegations of wage subsidy misuse, and completed 627 wage subsidy-related investigations.

“Our pipeline of investigations has also seen 36 people brought before the courts for wage subsidy misuse,” he said.

“The total amount of public money involved in these cases is approximately $3m. A further 12 cases are in the process of having charges filed. We expect more court cases will follow,” he said.

Eleven significant and complex cases of alleged wage subsidy fraud, involving larger sums of money, had also been referred to the Serious Fraud Office, he said.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ The wage subsidy scheme saved jobs, says Carmel Sepuloni, deputy prime minister and Social Development and Employment Minister.

Carmel Sepuloni, deputy prime minister and Social Development and Employment Minister, said: “The Ministry of Social Development are already taking repayment action and pursuing legal action, to recover any misused wage subsidy funds.

“Our Government acted quickly to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on businesses and people’s jobs and livelihoods. As a result, 47% of jobs (excluding sole traders) were saved by at least one of the 2021 Wage Subsidies.”

She said the cases currently before the courts were just one part of MSD’s ongoing efforts.