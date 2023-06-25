How much does it really cost to have a baby?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants New Zealanders to go out and have more kids. Meanwhile, the Government says young families are doing it tough due to the rising cost of living.

So what’s really going on, and how much does it cost to have children these days?

Paid parental leave

For many people, one of the biggest costs of having a child is taking time off work.

Workers are entitled to up to 52 weeks of parental leave but only 26 of those weeks are paid by the government.

It currently matches the primary caregiver’s weekly pay or average weekly income up to a maximum of $661.12 a week before tax or $621.76 a week before tax if you’re an employee.

On Monday, associate workplace relations minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​ announced from July 1 some new parents will receive an extra $51 a week.

The maximum payment before tax a week would rise to $712.20.

“The parental leave payment will increase 7.7% to reflect the rise in the average wage,” she said.

Student loan repayments are still deducted but people can choose whether to make KiwiSaver contributions while on leave.

Some employers have a paid parental leave policy that tops up the government’s 26 weeks.

Air New Zealand offers eligible primary carers 26 weeks of top-up payments to 80% of their normal pay, while BNZ, Fonterra, Kiwibank and Mercury top up to 100%.

The secondary carer is entitled to two weeks’ unpaid leave at the beginning of the baby’s life, which some companies, such as Mercury, have increased to four weeks at full pay.

Catherine Emerson of Kernel Wealth recently had her own baby and encouraged families to set themselves up financially before the baby arrived.

“I would suggest separating it into three categories; set up costs – the things you need before the baby arrives, year one costs for the child, and reduction of income for the parent staying at home.”

If you planned to spend $5000 on set-up costs, you needed $75,000 for living costs and you added in another $15,000 in living costs incurred by the baby, that meant needing to be prepared to cover $95,000 in the first year, she said.

“Parents-to-be can then factor in how much of that would be covered by the working parent’s net income, any parental leave benefits from the government or an employer and see whether there is a shortfall.”

If there was a shortfall people would often try to save this money in advance while both parents were working.

“From personal experience, my husband and I did this when planning for a family and calculated we would need around $25,000 in savings to cover my time off work and our upfront expenses.”

Childcare

New Zealand has some of the highest costs for childcare in the Western world.

According to 2018 data from the OECD a typical couple – both earning the average wage and with two kids – spends 23% of their income on childcare.

Work and Income provides childcare subsidies to help low-income families but the current annual income limit for a couple with two kids to qualify for help is set at $87,100.

According to childcare comparison website Care For Kids the average cost of childcare is $59.90 per child a day.

As part of the Budget, the Government is extending the 20 hours’ early childcare education (ECE) subsidy, which is currently available for three- to five-year-olds, to include two-year-olds from March 1, 2024.

But a Stuff investigation last year found the subsidy was barely making a difference to families with some paying more than $300 a week for childcare for over 3-year-olds.

Overall, fees paid by parents have risen by 50% since the policy that spoke of the universal right to quality preschool for three- to five-year-olds was introduced.

When Emerson was looking for childcare for her daughter in central Auckland, she ran compared 10 different daycares.

The annual full-time cost with no Government subsidy ranged from $17,300 to $23,500 per year depending on the centre.

“It feels exorbitant and I’m certainly not arguing against cheaper childcare, however the median net income in NZ is $47,500.

“Even paying for full-time childcare in the upper range, you’d be adding $24,000 after tax to your family's back pocket.”

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said over the past year early childhood and primary/secondary school fees rose by 4%. Health services rose by 5%. Children;s clothing was up 6%. Toys and recreational item prices were up 9%. And food prices were up 12%.

Baby products

The cost of baby products such as nappies, formula and food has increased with inflation.

Emerson said most people were budgeting between $2000 to $10,000 for these costs related to baby products.

“Something that is definitely more expensive compared with a year or two ago is the ongoing cost once your baby is here; your nappies, food, formula, wipes, healthcare, baby care items.”

Estimates in 2021 were showing babies costing $14,760 per year, compared with $16,000 per year now.

Solo-parent Rosalie Stonyer-Linn said at her local supermarket, Countdown Papatoetoe, the price of Huggies nappies and Karicare formula had increased by up to 15% in a weekend.

According to Stats NZ the price of baby formula per 900 grams had gone from $21.17 in January 2022 to $21.78 in December. In January 2019 it was $19.55.

The price increases were caused by significant and continued cost pressures impacting company’s operations, raw materials, packaging, logistics, and warehousing.