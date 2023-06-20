Recession bites: More than 40% of households 'went backwards' in last 12 months

‘We expect increasing numbers of households will wind back their spending over the year ahead,’ says Westpac.

Consumer confidence is continuing to “languish at low levels” in the face of mounting financial pressures, despite a modest rise in consumer confidence, Westpac economists say.

Satish Ranchhod, Westpac senior economist, said the Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose 5.4 points in June, to a level of 83.1.

When the index score is over 100, more people are optimistic about the economic environment, and when it is below 100, more people are pessimistic.

Ranchhod said the current index level was still well below average and signalled the number of households that were pessimistic about the economic landscape outweighed that were were optimistic by a wide margin.

“More than 40% of households have told us that their financial position went backwards over the past year, while only 14% said that their financial position had improved,” said Ranchhod said.

The news follows last week’s announcement by Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa that the country slipped into recession in the first three months of the year.

“Large increases in living costs, especially for necessities like food, are hitting every family in the country in the pocket,” Ranchhod said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand’s credit rating is front of mind for ANZ economist Henry Russell after a week of warnings and worrying economic data.

“On top of that, many families are also grappling with higher borrowing costs. Those factors are squeezing households’ finances and are constraining spending in the economy.”

There was some reason for optimism, however, with Ranchhod seeing some of the cost-pressures weighing on households’ finances now turning.

“Notably, although inflation is still high, it is past its peak and is set to continue easing over the year ahead,” he said.

“Even so, many households will still be facing strong financial headwinds over the remainder of this year.”

Supplied Satish Ranchhod, Westpac senior economist, says consumer confidence is languishing,

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index survey is created from data collected through surveying the public, and is designed to show whether consumer confidence is rising, or falling.

The survey was conducted between June 1 and June 12, and was answered by 1560 people.

Many households know it’s going to be tough going, the survey data behind the consumer confidence figures say

“Although consumer confidence has risen this quarter, with over two in five respondents expecting bad economic times ahead for New Zealand in the next 12 months, and a quarter of respondents expecting their own financial situation to worsen, it looks like the overwhelming feeling of pessimism amongst consumers is going to remain for the foreseeable future,” said Imogen Rendall, market research director of McDermott Miller.

SUPPLIED Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod.

“Looking across the different demographic groups, there are some differences. Men’s confidence has increased this quarter to 88.8 (up 7.3 points,), while women remain more pessimistic at 77.6 (an increase of 3.6 points),” she said.

While both men and women are similarly concerned about their personal and household finances, both past and future, men are more optimistic about New Zealand’s longer-term financial prosperity, she said.

“The confidence of those aged 30-49 has remained virtually unchanged from last quarter at 78.1,” she said.

“Personal and household finances appear to have been particularly badly affected in this age group, with close to half worse off now compared to a year ago.”

Confidence amongst younger people aged 18-29 has increased, and those aged 50-plus had also experienced a jump in confidence, she said.