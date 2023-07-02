Qantas looks to small jets to open new routes on the Tasman

Qantas will look to expand its trans-Tasman network, including taking advantage of smaller jets to open new routes and compete with Air New Zealand.

Qantas is promising to take the fight to Air New Zealand on the Tasman in a bid to take the initiative and dominate the market.

The Australian national carrier is planning to expand its trans-Tasman network and capacity beyond what it had before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Easy targets could include the Sunshine Coast from Auckland as well as direct flights to Perth.

Qantas launched its first salvo announcing a new daily service between Wellington and Brisbane starting at the end of October using Embraer E190 aircraft. The E190 has 94 seats, about half size of the Boeing 737-800 it used on the Tasman.

It will be the first time an E190 has been used on the Tasman, and offers a cost advantage over the larger jets.

The service also means Qantas will extend its lead over Air NZ for flights out of Wellington, with a total of 28 compared to Air NZ’s 19.

Aviation industry consultant Brendan Sobie said the E190 was just the start. Qantas would also begin taking delivery of 20 Airbus A220-300 regional jets later this year, some of which could also be deployed to New Zealand, Sobie said.

“Between the E190 and the A220 there are opportunities for secondary routes” to Australia’s eastern seaboard, he said.

James Ware/wikimedia commons Qantas will use the Embraer E190 on its Wellington to Brisbane route.

Wellington to Canberra could be another option. The route was last flown by Singapore Airlines as an extension of its service to the Australian capital using a Boeing 777-200, but proved unviable. Singapore instead added Wellington to one of its Melbourne services, but was dropped when the pandemic started and has not been reinstated.

Sobie said Canberra was always going to be difficult with a large jet, but a smaller aircraft could potentially make the service viable.

House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas agreed the E190 would open opportunities for Qantas to open new routes destinations.

Newcastle would be an option from any of the main international airports, he said.

“Certainly it does open up a lot more on the eastern seaboard, outside of just the standard Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne [routes].”

Thomas said Hamilton could be considered given its proximity to popular tourism activities in Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and could appeal to tourists from the United States and Asia who wanted a combined an Australia and New Zealand cultural experience.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Waitomo Caves are a popular Waikato tourist destination south of Hamilton.

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said the airport was open to any opportunity for international services, but airlines were likely to focus on their profitable routes while they rebuilt their balance sheets.

Any service to Hamilton would face stiff competition from Auckland Airport, Morgan said.

Sobie said smaller aircraft could also be used to add more frequency on existing routes, which could benefit business passengers, or make thin routes more profitable.

Many of Australia’s east coast destinations, north of Brisbane, were seasonal in nature, including Townsville and Cairns, or were not served at all, but might be viable with a smaller jet.

“There are a lot of cities in Australia that are keen on more international services,” he said.

But, Qantas was a relatively conservative airline, and the only one with regional jets in its fleet, for which it also had a lot of uses on its highly profitable domestic network and may not be that keen to experiment with them on the Tasman, Sobie said.

“So I don't necessarily think there'll be a massive amount of flying with these airplanes.”

BROOK SABIN As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

Virgin Australia was likely to return on the Tasman in time. The airline was in the process of rebuilding after collapsing in to administration in April 2020 in the face of the pandemic. It was adding another 30 Boeing 737-8 to its existing fleet of 58 aircraft.

Sobie expected it would look at New Zealand again at some point beyond its current limited services to Queenstown from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, catering for Australian skiers.

Looking out a few years, Australia’s newest budget airline Bonza and regional carrier Rex Airlines could become interested in New Zealand, Sobie said.

The Tasman would be a logical next step for Bonza, but it would have to prove itself in Australia first, he said.

Supplied The Tasman would be a logical next step for Australian budget airline Bonza.

The high airfares on the Tasman now meant “somebody will want to break into that, at some point”.

When there were only two main players on a route it became a cosy duopoly with higher prices, Sobie said.

“I don't see some kind of major kind of war breaking out between Qantas and Air New Zealand.”

It would be more interesting to see other competitors come in and “chew around the edges of the market”, he said.

Whether that was Virgin Australia coming back, or eventually Bonza or Rex having a go, or more foreign carriers such as Indonesian carrier Batik Air which is taking on Air New Zealand on the Auckland to Perth route, which currently has very high fares, Sobie said.

At the time of announcing its new service in May, Batik Air was advertisings return flights from Auckland to Perth for about $1367 compared to Air NZ fares of $1432.

Other foreign airlines flying the Tasman with a stop in Auckland as an extension of services to Australia include AirAsia X from Kuala Lumpur via Sydney, Chilean carrier Latam to Sydney, and Qatar via Adelaide, which provided some competition, Sobie said.

Emirates to Christchurch to Sydney in alliance with Qantas.

“But collectively, it's maybe not enough capacity to really make a huge amount of difference and to really bring down airfare significantly.

“Fares would normalise to some extent over time and get back to pre-Covid levels, or closer to pre-Covid levels, but it really depends on the market. And the timing depends on when competition comes back,” Sobie said.