The country's most powerful retailers, ranked

More than $120 billion was spent in shops in the year to March.

They employ almost 10% of the population and turn over billions of dollars each year.

Combined, they operate networks of tens of thousands of shops across the country.

Here are the country’s 10 most powerful publicly listed retailers, ranked by their market capitalisation, annual sales, store footprint and size of their workforce.

The country’s biggest and highest-earning retailers in Stuff’s retail power ranking accounted for about one quarter of that retail spend, collectively making sales of over $28.8b.

Power ranking – the methodology

The retail power list is based on publicly listed companies who make sales data available, with the exception of Foodstuffs, which is a private company but publishes its data in its annual report.

Some figures included in this list are approximates due to exchange rate conversions from Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars.

Other figures are rounded to the closest decimal point.

JOHN VELVIN/STUFF The owner of Pak'nSave, Foodstuffs, has more than500 stores around the country.

#1 Foodstuffs – Pak'nSave, New World, Four Square

Foodstuffs North Island and South Island together made $13.11b in sales in the 2022 financial year, combined, more than any other retailer in the country, based on publicly available data.

The two co-operatives run as separate businesses.

Foodstuffs North Island alone made an $9.8b in sales in the last financial year, while Foodstuffs South Island hit $3.31b.

The northern business made profits of $45.3 million in FY22, up from $17m a year earlier, meanwhile the southern branch posted a loss of $1.33m - a stark improvement on its $7.77m loss reported in its previous year.

Across both co-operatives, Foodstuffs has a network of more than 545 stores, run with a franchise owner-operator model.

Supermarket profits have been under scrutiny via the Commerce Commission’s grocery market study, which found the two operators were making more than $1m a day in excess profit.

New regulation is weeks away to better police the sector, the Government says, including through the establishment of a grocery commissioner.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Countdown has half the number of supermarkets of its rival supermarket operator Foodstuffs.

#2 Woolworths – Countdown, SuperValue, Fresh Choice

ASX-listed supermarket giant Woolsworths Group, which operates 185 Countdown supermarkets in this country, alongside franchise brands Supervalue and Fresh Choice, made $7.56b in sales last year.

In Australia, it operates the Woolworths supermarket chain and discount department store Big W.

Woolworths employs 22,000 staff in New Zealand, making it one of the country’s largest employers.

Across both markets, the group made A$1.51 billion ($1.65b) in profit in the last financial year, in line with its earnings the previous year.

Supplied Wesfarmers is growing its business in New Zealand, including through opening more Kmart stores.

#3 Wesfarmers – Kmart, Bunnings

Australian retail juggernaut Wesfarmers operates 84 retail stores in New Zealand, including 50 hardware stores as part of its Bunnings chain, 26 Kmarts and eight Clear Skincare clinics.

In New Zealand, it makes around A$2.55 billion in sales each year and employs more than 8300 local staff.

In the past three years, Wesfarmers has been expanding its business in New Zealand, through the opening of more Kmart stores.

Since 2020, Kmart has opened three new stores in Napier, Ashburton and Manukau, as well as extending the trading hours of some of its highest-performing stores to make them 24/7 operations.

The chain opened its second, and largest, 24/7 store in Manukau in South Auckland in April, spanning around 5000m² in size.

It has plans to open another store in Dunedin next year, and its new distribution centre in the Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton will open in September this year.

KEVIN STENT Briscoe Group employs 2300 staff and has 90 stores across the country.

#4 Briscoe Group – Briscoes, Rebel Sport

Homewares and sporting goods business Briscoe Group is one of New Zealand’s oldest companies.

Originally set up in Dunedin in 1861 to service Otago gold miners, Briscoe has grown from an unprofitable 12-store retail chain to an $800m business with 90 stores up and down the country.

Briscoe Group managing director, and largest shareholder Rod Duke took over the business in 1988, back when it was making $20m in sales and a $2m loss, and was selling everything from toys to paint to hardware.

Duke arrived in New Zealand from Sydney in 1988, when Briscoe New Zealand was owned by the Netherlands multinational Hagemeyer. He was hired to turn the business around before it was to be put on the market – but subsequently decided six months later to buy it for himself.

The veteran retailer says it took him a year to turn around its accounts.

In the past 35 years, Briscoe sales have grown 40 times. The now NZX-listed business has a market cap of over $924m and its stock is trading around the $4.20 mark.

It has posted record profit after record profit for a decade, and Duke is determined to see the business reach $1b in annual sales.

“I’m very satisfied with the progress we’ve made, and I’m also very encouraged with the progress I think we could still make,” says Duke, who prior to Briscoe was managing director of Norman Ross, the forerunner to electronics chain Harvey Norman.

“I was really happy when we did half a billion dollars worth of sales. I thought to myself ‘How good is that’ – from $20m to $500m – but then we just sat down again turned the next page and then ran again. I don’t know where it is going to finish – it could end up at double what we’ve got now.”

Duke has no plans to retire from Briscoe Group – he says as long as he remains healthy and of use he will stay at the helm. He has been working in retail since he was 16.

He is optimistic about entering into a third retail category, through an acquisition of a new retail chain. Briscoe employs 2300 staff.

Supplied/Supplied The Warehouse Group operates 250 stores, including 95 namesake The Warehouse stores.

#5 The Warehouse Group – The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, Torpedo7

One of the country’s biggest employers, The Warehouse Group operates retail chains The Warehouse, Stationery Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and online marketplace TheMarket.

In the last financial year it made $3.3b in sales and a net profit of $87m.

The group has a current market cap of $589.6m, making it the fifth-largest retailer in the country based on publicly available financial data. It employs about 12,000 New Zealanders.

Despite huge sales, Pie Funds chief investment officer Mike Taylor said NZX-listed retail companies were seeing their profits decline following the sugar-rush years of increased demand that Covid-19 brought about.

“Retail has been struggling, particularly if we think about the goods retailers of furniture and homewares.

“They did really well straight after Covid when we were all locked down and we couldn’t go out to restaurants or travel; there was a huge pull-forward of ordering for all kinds of things, things we needed to work from home, things to renovate the house,” said Taylor.

“Retail stocks did really well in 2020 and 2021, then as we came out of lockdown and the drawbridge went back down last year, many of those companies saw their profitability fall away. Investors had got quite excited that perhaps that was a trend that was going to be sustained.

“A lot of retailers haven’t performed that well and they are well off their highs if I think about a Michael Hill or Kathmandu – those are down significantly.”

While most of the country’s listed retailers have bigger businesses today than they did pre-Covid, Taylor said a handful had experienced their sales revenue peak and over the past six months had been “bouncing on the bottom”.

“A lot of the businesses are better operators now because they have had to become more efficient and grow their earnings streams not just from bricks and mortar but also online, which tends to be more higher-margin for those companies, but the market in general is quite soft for retail.”

Taylor said The Warehouse Group’s performance had been “a bit of a disappointment”.

“I’m old enough to still remember when they IPO-ed ... it was a big deal back then. The Warehouse continued to grow through the late 90s and it just feels like that business has peaked and has been in a gradual decline.”

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Winter trading is 'challenging' with inflationary pressures impacting spending, says Hallenstein Glassons.

#6 Hallenstein Glasson

Fast fashion retail group Hallenstein Glasson Holdings owns and operates retail chains Hallensteins and Glassons. It has a current market cap of $363.2m.

There are 42 Hallensteins stores in New Zealand and 36 Glassons stores.

Last year the retailer made $351m in sales and a profit of $25.6m (including its Australian operations) – down from $33.3m the year before.

Glassons made $104m in sales in New Zealand last year, while Hallensteins made $90m.

The brands employ 2100 staff and have 117 stores across New Zealand and Australia.

In a recent trading update, Hallenstein Glassons said early winter trading has been “challenging” with the cost of living and inflationary pressures affecting consumers’ discretionary spending.

Sales for the first eight weeks of the winter season were up 13.9%, it said in an NZX note.

Taylor said retail companies’ earnings were closely linked with interest rates. As long as interest rates continued to rise it would be hard for retailers to perform well in the current environment, he said.

“It looks there will be storm clouds on the horizon for a while for retailers.”

Supplied/Stuff Turners made sales of almost $400m in the last financial year.

#7 Turners Automotive

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand’s largest buyer and seller of used cars, with 20 car dealerships and 10 commercial vehicles and machinery dealerships around the country.

The group has a market cap of $314.7m.

The car retailer says it sells a car every six minutes and grew its sales by 13% to $389.6m in the year to March 31. It made a $32.6m profit in FY23.

Turners chief executive Todd Hunter says the company had posted record results for three years in a row amid a declining used car market.

“We’re an outperformer in a market that has been going backwards,” says Hunter.

“Part of the reason has been there has been less used imports coming in from Japan.”

Turners was set up in 1967, and was originally a division of Turners & Growers. However, it became a separate business in the years following and went on to list on the New Zealand stock market in 2002.

Turners Automotive includes a finance business, but vehicle retail sales make up the largest portion of business. “Sales have been increasing for us in a market that has been declining and the reason for that is because we have been growing our market share and expanding into new geographies and territories.”

Hunter says Turners work under way on six sites to be opened over the next two years.

“We’ve had a good start to the financial year, and are pleased so far at what we’re seeing. There is definitely a shift in demand occurring from higher price point cars. For cars over $20,000 we see demand moderating, and demand certainly growing for cars under $15,000.”

Consumers were willing to pay more on cars immediately after lockdowns, but were now prefering cheaper models.

Supplied/Stuff Super Cheap Auto and parent company Super Retail Group are adding outlets.

#8 Super Retail Group – Macpac, SuperCheap Auto

Super Retail Group, the company behind outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain Macpac and automotive parts and accessories chain SuperCheap Auto, operates 83 stores in New Zealand.

The company made A$234m in sales in New Zealand last year and has a local market capitalisation of $181.66m.

Macpac made group sales of A$176.8m, meanwhile SuperCheap Auto made sales of A$1.3b across both markets last year.

The group employs about 1000 local staff.

A Super Retail Group spokesperson said New Zealand remained an increasingly important market for the group.

Pie Fund’s Taylor said most big box retailers in this country such as JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Kmart and Bunnings, were Australian, and there were much fewer public retailers in New Zealand compared to Australia.

He put that down to the size of the country.

“Not that many companies in New Zealand end up going public on the stock exchange. It would be good if we had more companies that were public.”

Taylor said it was important that retailers innovate and changed their store experiences.

The arrival of retail giants Costco and IKEA would bring big competition for existing chains and would force them to innovate to keep up sales, Taylor said.

Supplied Kathmandu has 54 New Zealand stores.

#9 KMD Brands – Kathmandu, Rip Curl

Kathmandu, or KMD Brands as the dual NZX/ASX listed retail company has rebranded to, operates 54 stores throughout New Zealand and about 315 worldwide.

Kathmandu was founded in Christchurch in the late 80s and has since grown to acquire surfing brand Rip Curl and wholesale footwear brand Oboz.

Its New Zealand stores made $113.9m in sales in the last financial year, despite store closures due to Covid-19 restrictions in the first quarter of the FY22 year.

KMD Brands has a local market cap of around $85m, compared to its group market cap of $700m, with operations in Australia, North America and Europe.

The retailer employs about 640 people here.

In a recent market update, KMD Brands said growth in sales across all its brands continued in the third quarter of the current financial year. Last month it announced Megan Welch had been appointed as the new chief executive of Kathmandu.

KMD Brands stock is trading at around the $1 mark, down from a recent high of $1.16 in February.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Michael Hill stores have been targeted by criminals.

#10 Michael Hill

Global jewellery retailer Michael Hill has operations in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The Whangārei-founded retail chain has 280 stores spread across its three markets, including 48 in New Zealand.

In its latest financial year, Michael Hill made $125m in sales in New Zealand alone, compared with A$59m across its three markets.

The jewellery chain retailer has faced increasing retail crime in the last 12 months, with a number of its stores falling victim to smash-and-grabs, ram raids and daylight robberies. Some of its stores have been targeted multiple times in the past couple of years, and the chain has been forced to close stores in some locations as a result, including its Takapuna store.

Earlier this year Michael Hill acquired Australian low-cost jewellery business Bevilles for A$45m. The retail chain has plans to bring the brand to New Zealand, and expects to open its first store this side of the Tasman within the next two years.

Michael Hill holds a 35% share of the New Zealand jewellery market and is looking to grow that with the opening of more retail stores, including through the establishment of its new high-end Michael Hill bespoke business.

It plans to roll out showrooms for the bespoke business in major cities throughout the country. It is yet to announce the brand’s name.

In a market update, Michael Hill said the current downturn and softening of consumer sentiment had resulted in a “more challenging” second half of trade in New Zealand.

Michael Hill group sales for the second half of the current financial year were down 3.5%.

New Zealand’s retail sector is made up of about 29,500 retail businesses, operating almost 40,000 shops.