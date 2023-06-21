Unemployment set to rise: Where might the effect be felt first?

Economists say unemployment needs to rise to get inflation back under control, but does that mean mass redundancies?

First it was the tech sector, now it's tertiary education grappling with job losses. But are recent mass redundancies a sign of things to come?

While economists – and the Reserve Bank – have said unemployment needs to rise to get inflation under control, that may not spell widespread doom and gloom, according to Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan.​

“We are still largely of the view that the forecast rise in unemployment over the next one or two years will be primarily caused by job creation failing to keep up with population growth, rather than widespread job losses and redundancies.”

That was partly due to very strong net migration as well as businesses’ desire to hold on to staff after a difficult few years filling vacancies, Kiernan said.

“Apart from specific cases of businesses going out of operation and jobs being lost, redundancies are likely to be mostly limited to cases where businesses have taken on workers at inflated pay rates during the pandemic because they desperately needed more staff.

“As demand tapers off, they will start to look at their cost structures and, if they do need to trim worker numbers, it is likely to be the higher-cost ones who are got rid of first.”

These are the sectors where weaker demand and rising costs are most likely to lead to job losses:

Construction

The residential construction sector faces considerable pressure, due to falling house prices, higher interest rates and increased costs, Kiernan​ said.

“While actual activity has not come back much from its peak, consent numbers over the last three months are down 27% from a year ago, and the rate of decline has been accelerating.

“The non-residential and infrastructure sectors are likely to hold up better, although non-residential construction could encounter a delayed softening in 2024/25 if investment intentions remain weak, once the current pipeline of projects is worked through.”

Manufacturing

Parts of the manufacturing industry are expected to be squeezed as both demand and the focus on sourcing materials locally weaken.

Softening demand from the construction industry as well as a wider weakening in domestic demand could flow through into reduced output and employment, Kiernan said.

“Additionally, with global supply chains improving and international shipping costs returning towards normal, the impetus towards sourcing locally that occurred during the pandemic is likely to unwind over the next couple of years.”

However, the persistent shortage of workers over the last few years could limit job losses, he said.

“With workers being stretched to keep up with demand, there might be scope to scale back production without it immediately leading to job losses.

As the focus on sourcing materials locally weakens, manufacturing jobs could be on the line.

Agriculture

Agriculture is under pressure from increased input costs, greater environmental requirements, and downward pressure on commodity prices as the global economy slows.

“As with manufacturing, worker shortages have been a persistent issue over the last couple of years, which could again mean that there is less scope or need to reduce worker numbers, but it’s still an industry to keep an eye on,” Kiernan said.

‘Discretionary’ industries

Industries reliant on discretionary spending are at increased risk as households adjust their budgets and spending to cope with higher mortgage rates and other cost of living increases, Kiernan said.

That includes arts and recreation, as well as parts of the retail and hospitality industries.

Industries reliant on discretionary spending could feel the squeeze as households rethink their budgets and tighten their belts.

“The latter two industries have obviously struggled with worker shortages, but there could be job losses in specific businesses that might find themselves unable to continue operating as their revenue is hit by weaker demand,” he said.

“A mitigating factor for parts of retail and hospitality is the recovery in international tourism, but the effects of that recovery are not evenly spread and will not be felt by some businesses at all.”