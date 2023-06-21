Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially in liquidation following court hearing

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has gone into liquidation.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts is now officially in liquidation after creditors voted down a proposal to save the business operations of the North Island’s two main skifields, Whakapapa and Tūroa.

The matter was heard at the Auckland High Court before Justice Christine Grice on Tuesday morning.

John Fisk and Richard Nacey of PWC have been appointed liquidators.

Fisk said he was hopeful the sale of the company would still go ahead.

It would split the assets into two companies, one for each of the North Island’s two main skifields, Whakapapa and Tūroa.

1 NEWS It’s worrying local communities whose businesses are largely dependent on winter tourists. Video first published October 13 2022.

The Crown would take a 25% stake in both businesses.

But Fisk said it relied on Department of Conservation (DoC) concessions being available and purchasers still wanting to buy.

If this did not happen “closure of the mountain” would happen and assets would be sold, which Fisk said was the “worst possible outcome".

Ruapehu District’s mayor says there was a 50/50 chance there would be skiing on mountain this winter.