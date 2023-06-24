Government has no plans to investigate PwC despite Australian senator warning

The Government has no plans to formally investigate PwC, or any of the work the accounting firm has been involved in, despite the chair of an Australian senate committee calling for an international investigation.

A Tax Practitioners Board inquiry in Australia found in December 2022 that former partner Peter Collins repeatedly leaked confidential information about government plans to combat tax avoidance over three years, for PwC’s benefit.

PwC’s leaks related to efforts to tackle tax strategies used by multinationals to shift profits offshore to lower-tax jurisdictions or no-tax locations

Revenue Minister David Parker said he had discussed the topic with officials when news of the scandal broke, and had been advised PwC had not been involved in the Government’s work in those areas.

”PwC spoke to me to inform me that they haven't been active in that space, so as to, I suppose, distance themselves from what’s happening in Australia,” he said.

When asked whether PwC were used on any other tax work that might be of concern, Parker said requests for details should be put to the IR.

”I am aware that on various occasions the Inland Revenue department has input from outside advisers, including from accounting firms, but there's nothing improper in that, per se.”

An Official Information Act (OIA) request revealed PwC consultants were involved in one recent high-profile investigation, focusing on the tax paid by the wealthiest Kiwis.

IR said a PwC consultant was involved in designing the study that investigated how much tax the wealthiest New Zealanders pay.

The department said one person working for PwC was a member of the external Methodological Advisory Group, an unpaid group who met five times to provide feedback to Inland Revenue on the methodological choices made in calculating effective tax rates.

“The group did not have access to any sensitive revenue information or otherwise confidential information concerning the project, although they were asked to keep the content of the discussions of the group itself confidential,” the response read.

The study revealed the 311 richest Kiwis paid the equivalent of half the amount of tax as most Kiwis.

Inland Revenue said it had no knowledge of PwC contractors or staff being involved with any working groups or advisory boards involved with tax setting.

This included in the research, scoping, or implementation of the changes to the top tax rate introduced by Labour.

“IR has of course looked into work conducted by PwC for Inland Revenue and we are not aware of any similar breaches of confidence relating to IRD work,” an IR spokesperson said.

At least five Australian super funds froze new contracts with PwC amid the tax leak scandal.

The IR spokesperson said the department had not paused or reduced use of PwC consultants.

IR use of PwC had been declining

IR also released a rundown of the fees paid to PwC by the Government in the last five years.

The data suggested the amounts paid to PwC had gradually declined in recent years, from $1.4m in the 2018-19 financial year, to $200,000 in the first nine months of the 2022-23 financial year.

PwC had been involved in a legislation drafting review during the 2018/19 financial year, and the 2019/20 financial year, in relation to GST on low-value imported goods.

The firm was paid $500,000 in total for the work.

The department wrote that it relied predominantly on its employees in developing tax policy.

“However, on relatively rare occasions, we have used external contractors to assist with specific areas of tax policy,” it said.

“When external contractors are used for tax policy work, they must sign an Inland Revenue certificate of confidentiality. New Zealand legislation has a strict focus on confidentiality.”

The department said under Inland Revenue legislation a breach of the certificate might result in criminal prosecution.

“The confidentiality agreement that we require contractors to sign also reflects these strict confidentiality requirements.

“Inland Revenue has every confidence in the contractors we work with, the confidentiality arrangements they work under, and our ability to enforce our legal confidentiality requirements.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister David Parker says he did not take PwC NZ’s word at face value, but officials had assured him the scandal in Australia was unlikely to have spilled over into New Zealand.

A request has also been made to the Treasury for details of any PwC involvement in tax research or policy setting.

A PwC New Zealand spokesperson said the consultancy deeply regretted the situation that arose in Australia.

“We are unequivocal that the unauthorised sharing and/or utilisation of confidential information is unacceptable and goes against our culture and values.

“This matter did not involve PwC New Zealand or any of our partners or staff.”

The spokesperson said staff members were expected to follow all relevant rules and obligations of the applicable public procurement processes.

“We undertake the work we do in line with the relevant regulations, frameworks for ethical behaviour and in line with our code of conduct.”