Markets wrap: Fletcher Building profit downgrade comes as no surprise in slowing market

Investors are wary about the impact of a slowing economy on company profits and margins.

Fletcher Building’s profit downgrade was the main news on the sharemarket on Wednesday, but the shares closed little changed as investors had already anticipated the news.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 0.1%, or 13.12 points, to 11,776.25 on Wednesday. On the broader market 63 stocks rose and 68 fell with $107 million shares traded.

Fletcher’s shares slipped 0.2% to $5.20, having gained 15% this year.

The building supplies and construction company lowered its expectation for operating profit in the year to June 30 to about $800m, which is the bottom of the $800m to $855m range it gave in February. The forecast excludes significant one-time items and is ahead of its $756m operating profit last year.

Fletcher cited the impact of wet weather and a slowing housing market for the downgrade.

“It was a little disappointing, but not outside the range of expectations from the market,” said Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly. “There's no doubt there's a headwind from slowing activity. The market had already been anticipating a bit of difficulty to hit the top end.”

Solly said the New Zealand market had underperformed its global peers this year on concerns about the impact of a slowing economy on company profits and margins.

“That really reflects people being wary about a slowdown in the New Zealand economy, and it's the more cyclical parts of the market that have really probably been most impacted by this,” he said.

Solly said investors were wary about whether some companies could retain elevated margins during a slowdown.

“That is one thing that's holding back parts of the market,” he said. “There is wariness about how deep the recession is going to be in New Zealand, wariness about slowing activity, weariness about profitability margins and certainly that has weighed on our market.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff CoreLogic's house price index shows falls sped up from April to May, but they remain lower than the falls seen during 2022.

Seeka, the country’s largest kiwifruit producer, fell 3.2% to a nine-year low of $2.45 after warning it expected to post a pre-tax loss of between $20m to $25m this year.

“This forecast reflects much lower than anticipated New Zealand kiwifruit volumes,” the company said.

Seeka said it had packed 29.8 million class 1 trays, down from 42.4 million a year earlier, due to record low per hectare yields from orchards across all regions.

The company said all growing regions had experienced adverse weather events including a severe frost in October last year, storms in January and February of this year which primarily affected Gisborne and Hawkes Bay but also impacted the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel, and wetter conditions during pollination and throughout the growing season.

The company was looking at its costs and was in talks with its banking syndicate, it said.

“Seeka anticipates improving volumes in 2024 reflecting better growing conditions with El Nino weather patterns, winter chill, increased areas of new orchards coming into production and better frost impact mitigation preparedness by growers,” it said.

Dairy prices were flat at the global auction overnight. The index is 25% lower than at the same time last year on softer demand as China’s economy hasn’t rebounded as fast as expected after its emergence from strict zero-Covid lockdown measures.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, was unchanged from the previous auction a fortnight ago, and down 23% on year ago levels.

The SGX-NZX futures market had indicated a decline for most prices, including a 3% drop for whole milk powder.

“While it wasn’t picked by those trading futures, the flat result isn’t unexpected by the wider market,”NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning and economist Amy Castleton said in a note. “There simply isn’t much in the way of fundamentals to drive the market one way or another.”

The analysts noted South East Asia/ Oceania was the biggest buyer of whole milk powder, taking just under half of the volume on offer. North Asia was the second-largest buyer, with much lower than typical volumes.