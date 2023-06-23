Employers holding on to $1 billion of worker money

Insolvency experts say the Inland Revenue has stepped up its enforcement action after a period in which it showed more forbearance.

Employer debt, including unpaid KiwiSaver contributions, passed $1 billion at the end of May, figures from Inland Revenue Te Tari Taake (IR) show.

As recession has taken hold of the economy, employer debt has grown, rising by nearly $180 million in recent months, a period which has seen insolvencies rise sharply.

At the end of May, IR said total employer debt had risen to $1.01b, up from $822m at the end of June last year.

That includes KiwiSaver contributions companies have failed to pay, as well as unpaid PAYE, child support deductions, and student loan deductions.

The amount of it incurred in the past two years is just under $640m, IR figures show.

It is owed by 27,343 employers, a big increase on the 24,730 who owed employer debt at the end of June last year.

But while employers haven’t all be making the KiwiSaver contributions they should, the workers those payments were for won’t be short on their KiwiSaver, because the taxpayer now shoulders that debt.

STUFF Once all sources of income are taken into account, the wealthiest Kiwis are taxed at a rate of 8.9%, according to a new report from Inland Revenue. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

“KiwiSaver debt can be made up of KiwiSaver deductions (employee contributions) or contributions (employer contributions),” IR says.

Employers who have KiwiSaver employer debt are charged use-of-money interest, but that’s paid to the Crown, not to KiwiSavers.

The Crown paid contributions and deductions to the workers’ KiwiSaver account in advance of money being received by it from employers, IR said.

“As the Crown carries the risk in this arrangement, the use-of-money interest is received by the Crown,” IR said.

IR would not provide a list of the companies with employer debt, citing taxpayer confidentiality laws.

One high-ranking insolvency professional, who asked not to be named for fear of angering IR, said the rise in employer debt was partly a result of the department having been less assiduous in chasing indebted businesses during the Covid recovery period.

In recent months, IR had been cracking down again.

“They have just started to increase enforcement again,” he said.

He said he had no patience for companies getting into KiwiSaver, or PAYE, debt as it was effectively using other people’s money to fund their businesses.

Much of the employer debt was effectively debt to the Crown, he said.

Some of the employer debt was probably not a deliberate business tactic, but the result of company owner incompetence, and too few business owners recognising they needed professional advice, he said.

“We live in a country of SME (small and medium-sized) businesses, and that whole number eight wire mentality is prevalent. A lot of people don’t ask for help,” he said.

The scale of employer debt might provide support for a Labour MP’s private members bill to criminalise “wage theft”, a term for the deliberate act of an employer not to pay a worker their full entitlements.

MP for Labour Ibrahim Omer has made it his Parliamentary mission to have wage theft included as a crime in the Crimes Act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ibrahim Omer says it’s not fair that workers who steal from bosses can be sent to jail, but bosses who steal wages from workers cannot.

If Omer’s private member’s bill becomes law, an employer who failed to pay employees their full wages could be fined up to $5000 and face one year in prison, and a company could be liable for a fine of $30,000.

His campaign has the backing of the Council of Trade Unions (CTU), which says it has seen examples of companies being put into liquidation in a bid to avoid paying creditors, including workers they owed money to.

When Omer launched his bill, CTU president Richard Wagstaff said: “It is time for Parliament to send a message that stealing from workers is not okay.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Council of Trade Unions boss Richard Wagstaff wants to see deliberate wage theft made into a criminal offence.

IR said prosecutions were sometimes taken against directors of companies that did not make KiwiSaver contributions.

In the last three years, there have been 44 prosecutions for failing to make KiwiSaver contributions, IR said.