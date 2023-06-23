Spaceplane, AI-powered hip replacements among Hi-Tech winners

Dawn Aerospace's Mark II Aurora unmanned space plane at Glentanner Aerodrome near Aoraki/Mt Cook during test flights in July 2021.

A spaceplane and a company using AI to pre-judge the size and orientation of hip replacements were among the winners at the Hi-Tech Awards, but it was an inventory management software company that took home the top prize.

Cin7 took out the Hi-Tech Company of the Year award, with judges referencing the company’s ability to crack into tough international markets as a deciding factor.

Dawn Aerospace, which this year completed its first rocket-powered spaceplane flights, took out both the hardware and emerging company categories.

A development in the company’s thruster tech was of particular interest to judges.

“The company has developed a propulsion system that uses nitrous gases instead of the more common toxic chemicals, its thrusters are more responsive, and it has an ignition system that has proven reliable and uses less power,” judges said.

The relatively low cost to manufacture had also enabled smaller space startups to compete in the aerospace industry, judges said.

Formus Labs, which recently received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first imaging software of its kind, took out the Software and Deep Tech categories.

Formus makes a tech that allows for 3D-modelling of joint replacements, and judges said a new, potentially groundbreaking soft-tissue analysis technology could enable surgeons to gain greater insight into a patient’s muscle and ligaments before, during, and after surgery.

Cin7 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider focused on retail inventory organisation.

The judges described Cin7 as “a shining example of how Kiwi companies can win in highly competitive global markets competing against the biggest global software vendors”.

Cin7 was founded 12 years ago by Danny Ing, a refugee immigrant to New Zealand, who reportedly sold his majority stake for over $100 million.

The company now employs more than 350 people across six countries.

New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs said a key theme that came through was how many New Zealand companies were making technology that could scale internationally.

supplied/Supplied David Leach is the current chief executive officer of Cin7.

Other Hi-Tech Award winners:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Winner: Fraser Paine

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Winner: Recycle a Device

IBM Most Inspiring Individual

Winner: Janine Grainger

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Winner: Writer’s Toolbox

Callaghan Innovation/Poutama Trust Hi-Tech Māori Company of the Year

Winner: AskNicely

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Winner: Formus Labs

Braemac Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Winner: Dawn Aerospace

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Winner: Tend Health

Highly Commended: Orion Health

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Winner: Halter

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: Digital Future Aotearoa

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Zerojet

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: Dawn Aerospace

Highly Commended: Halter

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: Formus Labs

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award

Winner: Cin7

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award

Recipient: Guy & Sue Haddleton