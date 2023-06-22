Here's what it takes to get a $50k job helping to set interest rates

The Reserve Bank is tasked with keeping inflation in check.

The Reserve Bank is on the hunt for two new external members to join its monetary policy committee.

The new candidates will replace Caroline Saunders, whose term expires in June 2024, and Peter Harris, whose term expires in March 2024.

The committee is responsible for setting monetary policy in New Zealand to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.

It sets the official cash rate, recommends interventions and assists in the production of the Reserve Bank’s forecasts and the monetary policy statements.

So who is already on the committee?

The committee is made up of four internal members of the Reserve Bank, and three external.

The internal members are governor of the Reserve Bank Adrian Orr, deputy governor and general manager of financial stability Christian Hawkesby, assistant governor and general manager of economics, financial markets and banking Karen Silk and director of economics and chief economist Paul Conway. They all have five-year terms.

There are three external members of the committee.

Caroline Saunders, who finishes her term in a year’s time, holds a PhD in agricultural economics and is a professor of international trade and the environment, and director of the agribusiness and economics research unit at Lincoln University.

Peter Harris, who finishes his term eight months’ time, is an experienced economist and economic consultant.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, along with Paul Conway, and Karen Silk deliver the monetary policy statement.

He led the Government’s Savings Product Working Group in 2004 and is a member of the Wellington City Council finance audit and risk committee.

The final external member is Professor Emeritus at Victoria University of Wellington Bob Buckle.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby sits down with Stuff senior business reporter Tom Pullar-Strecker to chat about the economy.

What experience and qualifications do you need to be on the Committee?

Unfortunately you won’t be able to fudge your CV for this role – Reserve Bank Board chair Neil Quigley said that “suitably qualified candidates” would be interviewed later this year and assessed against the appointment criteria.

The successful candidate needed to have expertise in monetary policy and macroeconomics and relevant professional knowledge, skills and experience in public policy and banking.

Applicants also required a strong understanding of conflicts of interest, the sensitivity associated with “inside knowledge” of monetary policy decisions, and the constraints on other activities that were necessarily associated with membership of the committee.

How much time do you need to commit?

Despite it being a big job, external members can expect to spend just 50 days a year in this role.

The days are a combination of formal meetings in Wellington (approximately 25 to 30 days) and individual study, analysis and reflection on the papers and background analysis relevant to the monetary policy decision.

How much will you get paid?

According to the Reserve Bank’s 2021-2022 Annual Report, Saunders was paid $54,600 last year and $57,400 in 2021.

Harris was paid $50,400 last year and $49,000 in 2021, while Buckle was paid $79,310 in 2022 and $65,975 in 2021.