Bobux owes creditors and staff $4.3 million, receivers say

Bobux went into receivership in April and was later bought by Australia’s Munro Footwear Group.

Children’s footwear brand Bobux owes creditors and staff more than $4.3 million, a receivers’ report shows.

Bobux went into receivership in April after battling Covid-19 supply chain disruption and overspending on an IT upgrade.

McGrathNicol​​ partners Conor McElhinney​​ and Andrew Grenfell​​ were appointed receivers and managers of Bobux Europe and Bobux International by its lender, BNZ.

In a report lodged with the Companies Office, McElhinney said Bobux owed BNZ $4.1m, while Inland Revenue was owed $146,000 in GST and PAYE.

Bobux employees were owed a further $113,000 in unpaid wages and entitlements, the report showed.

McElhinney said it was too early to say if there would be money available from the receivership for unsecured creditors, after repayment of preferential and secured creditors.

Bobux was bought by Australia’s Munro Footwear Group (MFG) in May, after an “accelerated” sale process, necessary to preserve the value of the business, he said.

“Factories had to stop production as the receivers could not guarantee payment. Consequently, delaying a sale would have meant the next season of product would be delivered too late, and the future season would not be sold, irreparably damaging the business.”

Bobux was established more than 30 years ago by Aucklanders Colleen​ and Chris Bennett, and made high-quality shoes, boots and sandals for children and toddlers.

Its footwear sold in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Australia and Italy, as well as online.