Insurers pay out just over $1 billion for Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary storm

Amrita and Rupinder Banger's home in Candia Road, Swanson, as flood waters rose in the late January flooding in Auckland.

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08 billion on claims arising from the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

But that’s expected to only be about a third of the final cost in claims, according to the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa.

In total, insurers are expecting costs to reach estimated $3.18b as a result of the 107,569 claims logged after the twin disasters.

The two events have made it more costly for insurers to buy reinsurance, which is resulting in them passing on premium increases for house insurance of 20% to 30%, exacerbating the cost of living for households already coping with high inflation, and high mortgage rates.

Council chief executive Tim Grafton said to put the two extreme weather events into perspective, insurers incurred total claims of $3.08b in 2022, while claims for 2016’s Kaikoura earthquake totalled $2.27b.

“While we are pleased that good progress is being made, with 35% of claims already fully settled, we said in February that many of the more complex, claims would take many months, and some over a year or more, to complete,” Grafton said.

Insurers had brought in hundreds of extra staff to cope with claims, he said.

1 NEWS The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas.

For some homeowners temporarily displaced by the two events, repairs and rebuilds will see them return to their homes.

However, the Government has been organising a managed retreat voluntary buyout scheme to buy homes that are simply at too high a risk of flooding for people to be able to live in them safely again.

The bill for the buyouts is to be split between local councils and central Government, but details, and the final cost, are not yet known.

The Government has created three categories of homes damaged in the extreme weather events of January and February.

Category three, in which 700-odd houses will be able to be voluntarily bought out; category two, where flood remediation work needed to happen to prevent future flooding; and category one, which can be repaired without work to prevent future floods being needed.

“There is much yet to be done. For some customers there is a long road ahead while they work through the categorisation process with their council. Insurers are committed to standing by their customers until all claims are settled,” Grafton said.

Those with residential insurance can get free, independent and expert advice on their claim from the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service, set up after failures by Toka Tū Ake EQC and private insurers after the earthquakes in Canterbury just over a decade ago.