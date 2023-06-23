Countdown workers get pay increases while Foodstuffs staff battle to get above minimum wage, union says

Some supermarket workers are earning little more than minimum wage, unions say.

Some supermarket workers are getting stuck on the same pay despite years of service and have higher workloads than ever, First Union says.

Bill Bradford, retail and finance organiser at First Union, said the pay difference between Woolworths-owned Countdown, and Foodstuffs owned Pak’nSave and New World had become significant.

First Union has a number of Countdown workers among its members and in December was able to sign a collective agreement that got the lowest-paid employees on the living wage – which is $23.65.

“The living wage will be going up in September and at that stage we will be falling behind a bit,” he said.

“But we still have reasonable wage movements with Countdown and will be negotiating with them again,” he said.

Just this week, staff were given a 7% pay rise, he said, which is above the rate of inflation.

“With Countdown we do have a situation where we have high membership, we do bargain for wages, and we are able to address the difficulties that working people have keeping up with inflation.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Countdown members of First Union were given a 7% pay rise this week.

A Countdown spokesperson said the supermarket was not a living wage accredited employer – which meant it did not need to automatically raise employees’ wages when the living wage goes up.

“When our new collective employment agreement for our store team was signed in November 2022, the new minimum pay rate of $23.65 meant our store team would be paid in line with or above the current living wage.”

But the Foodstuffs co-operative was a different situation because Pak’nSave and New World stores were owned and operated by individuals.

“We have to deal with each owner and the result of that is many of the Foodstuff stores are not unionised, so those workers have to take what they’re given, and they do. There are many cases on minimum wage or not much above it,” Bradford said.

He said that meant it often didn’t matter how long an employee had worked at the supermarket, they were still only paid minimum wage.

Breakfast First Union says it's a promising sign for Fair Pay Agreements in the supermarket sector.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said the cooperative paid its staff fairly and invested in their development.

“Our stores compete locally with other retailers and industries for talent, which means they need to be competitive to both attract and retain their people, particularly in the current market where there’s a talent shortage,” Wooster said.

That included pay rates, ongoing training and development, positive workplace culture and benefits such as health in surance and bonuses, she said.

Being competitive was not just about hourly rates. Employees were attracted to companies with a positive workplace culture, and to roles which may offer them competitive pay rates, ongoing training & development, a proven career pathway, health insurance and bonuses, Wooster said.

Foodstuffs North Island signed a collective agreement with First Union in 2018 to give permanent distribution workers a pay boost of between 9% and 25.2%.

The profits supermarkets were making were not getting shared with employees at all, Bradford said.

Countdown is Australian-owned and a lot of the profit was exported back across the ditch, he said.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The lowest paid New World employees struggled to get above minimum wage.

Shareholders of Woolworths, which owns Countdown, had a windfall dividend of $600 million last year.

“It’s a lot of money that is coming off the work of employees,” he said.

“But if you look at the rich list and how much money people have you will see that owning a Pak’nSave or a New World is pretty much a licence to big money.”

Bradford said there needed to be a way of reining in the power of the supermarket duopoly, and he hoped a Fair Pay Agreement could work.

“The money that those supermarkets are making is very largely on the back of increased and almost impossible workloads for the workers there. They really are being pushed to the limits.”