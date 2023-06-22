ACT's contractor plan finds favour with BusinessNZ, but unions say it will worsen inequality

ACT leader David Seymour says 90% of contractors are happy with their jobs.

ACT says it would change the Employment Relations Act to prevent courts from ruling that a person employed as a contractor could claim the rights of an employee.

The policy has found favour with BusinessNZ, which said it “has merit”, but the E tū union says it would allow companies to disguise low-paid employees as contractors to strip them of rights and protections.

“ACT is proposing to amend the Employment Relations Act to exclude independent contractors from the definition of employee, so contractors who have explicitly signed up for a contracting arrangement cannot challenge their employment status in the Employment Court,” said ACT Leader David Seymour on Thursday.

About one in 20 New Zealanders were contractors, he said, and 90% were satisfied with their jobs.

He said contracting offered “autonomy and flexibility” to workers, and the gig economy had created jobs that wouldn’t otherwise exist.

“But the legal status quo is creating uncertainty for companies who use contractors because contractors are able to challenge their employment status in the Employment Court, if they believe they should be classified as employees,” Seymour said.

1 NEWS Uber's court loss in October was part of a wider dispute between some businesses and unions (video first published in October).

A recent example was the Employment Court’s judgement that Uber drivers were employees, not contractors, he said.

But while BusinessNZ, which represents the interests of business owners, welcomed the policy, the E tū union did not.

If enacted, E tū predicted worsening inequality and poverty.

“The policy, announced today, would mean that contracted workers would not be able to challenge their status in the Employment Court, even when the real nature of their employment relationship meant they should be entitled to the rights and protections employees get,” said E tū assistant national secretary Annie Newman.

Annie Newman says ACT’s employment policies would worsen inequality and poverty.

“We already know that employers use contracts instead of employment agreements unfairly. That’s why we have taken cases to court, and won,” she said.

“In 2017, labour hire workers at LSG Sky Chefs proved they were entitled to the benefits and protections of a normal employment relationship. Last year, Uber drivers proved in court that the company is really their employer, and they also deserve the rights of employees,” she said.

Melissa Ansell-Bridges, national secretary of the Council of Trade Unions, said: “ACT’s policy undermines the rights of all workers and perpetuates the exploitation rife in our labour market.

“There’s no doubt if enacted, this policy would encourage employers to put workers on a contractor relationship. More would lose basic entitlements like sick leave and holiday pay,” she said.

“We need to be thinking about the courier drivers who endure dangerously long working weeks, struggling to complete their assigned runs, all the while aware that they cannot build any value in their business due to the possibility of overnight route changes.

“We need to think about the cleaners who barely earn minimum wage, are deprived of KiwiSaver contributions, and face uncertainty regarding their retirement prospects.”

BusinessNZ advocacy director Catherine Beard said changes in employment practice resulting from flexible working routines and new technologies including app-based contracting meant a better legislative distinction between contracting and employment was needed.

“This is an area where employment law is significantly lagging behind employment practice,” she said.

BusinessNZ was a member of the Tripartite Working Group on Better Protections for Contractors, which last year recommended legislative changes to achieve a clearer distinction between employees and contractors.

Supplied BusinessNZ advocacy director Catherine Beard says, ‘employment law is significantly lagging behind employment practice’.

The working group established by the Government recommended in 2021 that the “critical question” when determining whether a worker was an employee or a contractor was whether they were “genuinely in business on his or her own account”.

The Employment Court appeared to apply essentially that test in its ruling, converging on what appeared to be the likely new legislative position.

However, in March, the Government appeared in turn to defer back to the courts by placing its planned law reform on hold pending the outcome of the expected Uber appeal of the Employment Court decision.

ACT said its policy would require contracts to meet certain minimum standards.

There would have to be a written agreement in which the worker was specified as an independent contractor, who would not have access to full employee rights.

Workers would have to be given sufficient information, and an adequate opportunity to seek advice before entering into a contract.

Agreements would not be allowed to restrict a worker from performing services, or working for other businesses, including competitors, or engaging in any other lawful occupation or work, except during the time from which the person commences a specified task provided by the business or undertaking until that task is completed.

Businesses would also not be allowed to terminate the contract of a person for not accepting a specific task.

Seymour said the policy would give greater certainty to workers and businesses that they were entering a contracting relationship.