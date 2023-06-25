'He's taken the money and run': Customers left high and dry by bankrupt pool boss

When Stephen Fisher's pool company went bust, he came back with a new name, a company owned by his husband, and a trail of irate customers.

When Stephen Bingham's pool company went bust, he came back with a new name, a company owned by his husband, and a trail of irate customers. Steve Kilgallon investigates.

Even on a wet, grey day, the ranchsliders at Tina Chatfield’s place in Waiau Pa​ open onto a beautiful view of rolling fields and trees out to the Manukau Harbour.

But for the past seven months, that vista has been punctuated by the temporary metal fencing, plastic sheets and rusting reinforcing concrete surrounding her unfinished swimming pool.

The pool was meant to be finished in time for the summer visits of her family, and her son’s 21st - but now she has no idea when it will be complete.

She’s far from the only dissatisfied customer of swimming pool industry veteran Stephen Bingham, who also goes by Stephen Fisher.

Bingham was the man she dealt with when she bought a pool from a recently-formed company, Absolute Pools.

He’s an undischarged bankrupt whose previous company, Leisure Pools, which operated from the same address as Absolute Pools and shared at least one employee, was liquidated in 2020 with debts of over $650,000.

Now Absolute Pools, whose majority shareholder is Bingham’s husband, Ryan Riron Teiba, is in trouble too – it’s left its premises, shuttered its website, and a lawyer acting for the company says it isn’t able to pay Chatfield a promised settlement.

Absolute’s director, Aaron Robbie, says the company is in “terminal decline” due to Auckland’s wet summer, Covid, rising interest rates, the death of a salesman, a flood at head office and a huge drop in sales, leaving disgruntled customers - of which the Sunday Star-Times has spoken to six - in the lurch.

‘We got the wrong pool’

David White/Stuff Tina Chatfield says Absolute Pools installed the wrong pool – it remains unfinished due to their dispute.

Tina Chatfield did her homework when it came to buying a swimming pool. She was careful to select a New Zealand-made pool, the Kiwi SE, made in Tauranga, for several reasons: to avoid Covid supply chain issues with an overseas pool, to support NZ-made, and because the pool had what’s called uninterrupted swimming lanes: a flat-bottomed shell without ledges and steps.

“We did a lot of research and that was what we wanted, we had our heart set on it,” she says.

A fortnight after the pool was installed, Tina realised something was wrong. She had tried to order a bespoke pool cover, and that company told her the measurements were wrong: she didn’t have a Kiwi pool.

Instead, she had an Australian-made Contemporary pool. The pools were the same length but the Australian one had a much smaller capacity: 39,000 litres as opposed to 55,000L. The Kiwi pool was 1.9 metres at the deep end and 1.3m at the shallow end; the Aussie one was 1.7m and 1m and had an internal ledge.

The next morning, she spoke to Stephen Bingham on the phone and told him she was devastated. Her pool was the wrong size, wrong shade of blue and had the wrong lighting system installed.

“So with the pool that’s there now, what is your main concern with it?” he asked, before going on to say: “I’m sorry there has been a mix-up… We have had a major stuff-up and I don’t know what we can do apart from removing it and getting another pool and putting it in.”

Bingham also said Kiwi Pools had a six-month wait time, and that her pool had “been in a while now” but promised to call back with a solution.

The company’s first offer was the price difference between the two shells - but they couldn’t tell Chatfield how much that was - and a free robot vacuum cleaner. That later progressed to $10,000, with Robbie emailing her to say they wouldn’t replace the pool. He accepted the mistake, but argued it was “minor and cosmetic”, and blamed her for not noticing it sooner.

But Chatfield, who had incurred costs by cancelling her concrete layer and was worried her council consents and warranties would be invalidated, stuck to her guns: either Absolute replaced the pool and covered all her costs, or they paid her $35,0000.

David White/Stuff Tina Chatfield fears she will not get a settlement from Absolute Pools.

Robbie now blames former salesman Warren O’Connor for not ordering the right pool in time and getting another pool, worth, he says, $2,000 less, adding: “this conversation should have been had with the Chatfields and an alternative time frame offered”.

Robbie says the pool was installed with equipment, concreting and coping for six weeks before Chatfield raised a complaint.

Absolute now says it can’t fulfil its own offer of $10,000. A letter from its lawyer John Appleby (Appleby is also the trustee shareholder of Bingham’s family trust), says: “Their situation has drastically deteriorated since their offer to settle was made… They are in an unfortunate situation and intend at this stage to continue trading but are simply not in any position at this time to make a settlement offer they can honour.”

Chatfield had already reluctantly accepted she wouldn’t get her pool. Now she faces forking out to fix the one she got that she never really wanted in the first place.

Stuff has also learned of other clients who were supplied the wrong pool. Robbie admits one case where a client was supplied the wrong colour and was given an on-the-spot discount of $5,000.

Once she began ringing around, Chatfield found she was far from alone in having an unhappy experience with Absolute Pools.

Just down the road, Nadine Hughes is still waiting to secure council consent for her Absolute pool, 18 months after installation.

She says when a subcontractor came to pour concrete around the pool, he discovered it wasn’t level. The coping stones around the pool had to be ripped up and reinstalled to hide a 30 millimetre slope from side to side.

Hughes says Bingham only visited the site when her irate landscaper demanded he see the pool after he said there was no way it couldn’t be level; the landscaper said it was the worst installation he’d ever seen.

Stuff Tina Chatfield’s unfinished pool does not look like the brochures.

She says when one contractor came to install the pool pump, he asked her where she wanted it placed and she suggested a location without realising it did not match the plans.

A council report shows multiple issues which mean consent cannot be issued. She says Bingham initially agreed compensation, then “just got quite cross… All communication stopped and he put all the blame on me, that it was all my fault. I’ve given up; it’s too hard, and so I am trying to deal with it and get it done.”

Robbie now says Hughes was initially happy with the outcome and the pool looked great, but when the concreter found an error in the pool level they agreed to replace the coping; he said it was not uncommon for coping to be used to adjust levels.

He says the consent issues are “entirely of her own making” due to shifting the pool shed and “had she followed the plan as designed and approved she would not have her issue” and contractually, consenting was always on her.

Scott Sutherland is direct: “He’s taken the money, done a shit job, and run.”

His pool was beset with issues: a retaining wall was pushed over during the dig, his pool leaked for eight weeks, a drain coil didn’t function, and an area under his pool steps wasn’t backfilled properly, leaving it at risk of cracking.

Sutherland says he eventually did some repairs himself and privately paid a contractor to do the rest, having failed to get hold of anyone at Absolute. He gave them a bad Google review and says others contacted him saying they too had a bad experience.

“I just hope they get exposed,” he says.

Robbie concedes Sutherland “definitely had some issues”, partly due to the weather. He says the retaining wall was already failing, and they had engaged a contractor to fix the steps.

Vaun Wapp​ says 14 months after paying a $9600 deposit (plus another $5000 in engineering, consents and drainlaying), he still hasn’t got his Absolute Pool - or a refund. He says he was given “excuses, left, right and centre” why his pool didn’t turn up, and by the time he was offered a smaller pool instead, “I didn’t want to deal with them any more, I’d had enough, they had not been honest and straightforward”.

Robbie says the problem was that Wapp’s pool was coming from Australia and after Covid, shipping costs rose 100%. He says they agreed to refund him, minus their costs, once the pool had been re-sold, “and only recently has it been sold”.

Paul Marlin did get a refund after deciding not to go ahead with his pool after discovering he would need extensive drainlaying work first, and says it went from “lots of communication, we went to not being able to get hold of them at all, nothing zero - I thought we were going to lose everything”.

He says he got his refund only by bombarding Absolute with phone calls and messages and threatening a social media onslaught. Robbie says there was “never any intention” not to refund the Marlins, and they were paid within 10 days of asking for their money back.

Another customer of Absolute Pools, who didn’t want to be named because they were worried about Bingham’s response, detailed a long list of faults with their pool and its installation which they could only get fixed by asking the pool manufacturer to step in. They said: “It was the most stressful year of my life.”

All the customers say they never heard from Aaron Robbie or Riron Teiba - and all their dealings were with Stephen Bingham, so much so that they assumed it was his company. “He always made out as if it was his company,” says Hughes.

supplied Stephen Bingham and Ryan Riron Teiba.

Leisure Pools Auckland South Ltd (LPAS) definitely was his company - he was the sole director and the sole shareholder was the Bingham-Fisher Trustee Ltd. Back then, Bingham was called Stephen Fisher.

That company liquidated in March 2021 with a list of creditors including earthworks contractors, pool equipment suppliers and finance companies. Liquidator Garry Whimp’s reports suggested debts of $168,204 to the IRD and $463,686 to 12 unsecured creditors, and says Bingham blamed declining sales after his franchise area was reduced, but also suggested some bad management.

Robbie says the master-franchisee slashed LPAS Ltd’s franchise area, turning a very profitable business into one with declining sales and eventually, their franchise was cancelled, so they decided to establish Absolute Pools, bringing over staff including Warren O’Connor (himself one of the old company’s creditors) and Bingham. When Chatfield was sold her pool, they played on that history, with O’Connor saying in one email “we’ve been completing pool projects for decades”.

The new company formed in July 2020 shared the same business address, with Robbie owning 20% and Teiba, Bingham’s husband, taking 80%. Robbie says he chose a “behind-the-scenes” role while Teiba “supports and assists in the business’ operation”, and he insists Bingham has a “non-executive” operations role. Robbie says while his background is in hairdressing, he has run multiple businesses and saw Absolute as a “smart business opportunity”.

Bingham was bankrupted in August 2022; the liquidator’s reports say he owed Leisure Pools around $310,000.

Bankrupts are not permitted to run companies. The Official Assignee, Russel Fildes, declined to comment about the bankruptcy or say whether Bingham’s role in Absolute Pools would be investigated.

Bingham and O’Connor both left the business in late 2022. In a message, O’Connor - father of Wallabies international James O’Connor - said he’d always been an “independent sales contractor” and since 2021 had mostly worked from Australia.

He says he provided “efficient sales service”, but wasn’t involved in after-sales, consents or installations, but “was made aware of client frustrations and concerns and always relayed these back to the management on behalf of the clients, however other than communicating these I didn’t have any authority to act”.

Contacting Absolute Pools isn’t easy. Its showroom, at the Home Ideas Centre in Parnell, flooded in the Auckland Anniversary weekend storms, and nobody’s returned. It’s understood several ‘irate’ customers have attempted to visit.

The company’s website has been closed. The former work phones of O’Connor and Bingham divert directly to Absolute Pools’ main number, which goes to an external telesales company, where ‘Chad’ wasn’t aware the company was no longer at the Home Ideas Centre. Another number for Bingham goes direct to voicemail. The Sunday Star-Times also tried Bingham and Teiba’s home address without success, and sent Facebook messages to both men. Robbie wouldn’t take a phone call and only responded by email.

In emails, he said the business was in “terminal decline and in a total closedown” after experiencing “unbelievably difficult business conditions”.

Robbie says sales have dropped 88% (they’ve sold just three pools in the past six months), and the “70-100k mum-and-dad market has evaporated”. He has a laundry list of issues: they weren’t insured for the flood damage at the Home Ideas Centre, where they lost office equipment and showroom spas; they lost $50,000 when a pool supplier failed, another $50,000 on weather-related installation issues, and suffered heavily during Covid and the wet Auckland summer. Their most recent sales rep died last week.

He says Absolute had many happy clients and dozens of beautiful pools, but regrets some were left with unfinished pools. He cannot afford to complete them: the company is “tapped out”. The company had, he said, offered “fair compensation” when it made mistakes.

“We genuinely try our best in these very trying business conditions.”

One customer did hear from the company last week: Tina Chatfield got an email just before this story was published.

Now that her pool was finished, it asked, could she return the temporary fencing?