NZ firm 4 Day Week Global makes Time magazine's most influential companies list

4 Day Week Global was included as a “disrupter” on Time magazine’s list of the most influential companies.

4 Day Week Global was named as a “disrupter” on the list, which also included Apple, Microsoft, Disney, TikTok and Kim Kardashian​.

Andrew Barnes​, who founded 4 Day Week with Charlotte Lockhart​, said its inclusion on the list was a significant milestone for the four-day week movement and a proud day for New Zealand.

What had started as a small experiment in 2018 had gone on to influence debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos and been followed by global media, he said.

“At the rate this movement is growing, the reduced-hour approach to work will become mainstream policy within the next five years.”

The business owner who championed the four-day working week says New Zealand lags behind the rest of the world when it comes to leaving Monday-to-Friday behind.

Under 4 Day Week’s 100-80-100 model, employees retain 100% of their salary while reducing their hours to 80% and maintaining 100% productivity.

The new system of flexible work had been recognised for improving mental health, family and community connection, job satisfaction and worker morale and engagement, and sustained and improved company productivity, Barnes said.

Global advocates of the model include high-profile United States senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders​, who has publicly called for a four-day week.

Supplied Andrew Barnes, 4 Day Week Global co-founder, says with the rate it is growing, the reduced-hour approach to work will become mainstream policy within the next five years.

“With exploding technology and increased productivity, it's time to move toward a four-day work week with no loss of pay,” he said last year.

Already there are moves to legislate the four-day week. In Australia, a Senate committee called for its govern­ment to back a trial, and in March US Congressman Mark Takano​ reintroduced a 32-hour-workweek bill.

4 Day Week Global chief executive Dale Whelehan​ said the Monday-to-Friday grind was outdated and studies showed productivity didn’t fall under the 100-80-100 model because “rested people perform better.”

“During a six-month pilot last year, attrition went down and revenues held; 92% of participating businesses said they’d stick with the schedule,” he said.

Future research would focus on implications for sustainability, equity, and civic participation, Whelehan said.

“We’ve only scratched the surface.”

