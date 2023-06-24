Countdown proposes changes that will remove butchery workers

Countdown is looking to remove butchery roles from its North Island stores.

Countdown has told its butchery staff of proposed changes that would see them no longer needed.

Jason Stockill, Countdown’s director of stores, said it was currently consulting with its team and First Union on proposed changes to its North Island meat department team structure.

Staff were told of the proposed changes on Thursday and staff would be redeployed, where possible, to other roles within the business.

Stuff understands the proposal involves all North Island meat department roles being made redundant.

The new proposed role to replace the department appears to be a reduction of about 20 hours from their current position.

In the last couple of years, there have been a number of changes to how the supermarket chain produced, delivered and sold meat in its North Island stores, especially with the opening of the meat processing facility the Hilton Meat Plant, Stockhill said.

“We think that this proposal reflects the changing skills needed to run our departments, evolving customer preferences, and the future operational needs of our stores.

“And wherever possible, ensuring they can continue their careers with us.

“However, right now, our focus is supporting our team and listening to their feedback on this proposal through the consultation process”

Stockhill did not say when the consultation process would end.