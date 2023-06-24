Honey company battling to get $150k worth of honey off the broken-down MV Shiling

Cargo ship the Shiling broke down in Wellington Harbour on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The director of a honey company is battling to get $150,000 worth of product off the broken-down cargo vessel MV Shiling, which was bound for Singapore.

Jason Prior, of DownUnder​ Honey, had a 20-foot container of honey products bound for Singapore on the cargo ship MV Shiling which left Auckland on April 12.

“It’s a completely unsatisfactory situation,” Prior said.

The ship ran into trouble in May after it lost power off the coast of Farewell Spit and was left drifting until it was towed into Wellington.

On arrival in Wellington Prior’s customer in Singapore was informed that the honey was being seized under maritime law by the insurer of shipping and logistics service company Cosco.

The insurer put the vessel under general average, which is a legal principle of maritime law in which all parties affected proportionally share any losses resulting from a voluntary sacrifice of part of the ship or cargo to save the whole in an emergency.

“Who is actually responsible for the vessel is a convoluted maze of shipping companies and insurers,” Prior said.

Supplied Director of DownUnder Honey Jason Prior.

Containers with hospital beds and plastic packaging had also been affected.

After spending a month trying to get the goods off the ship, including writing to the associate transport minister for help, Prior has been told he’ll likely need to pay a share of $70,000 to have the container removed off the ship and put on another.

But he expects the product to be unusable and not fit for sale once it finally arrives in Singapore, whenever that may be.

Supplied There is about $150,000 worth of honey products stuck on the cargo ship.

Prior said the shipping line seemed intent on keeping all the cargo onboard all the way to Singapore, which he speculated is so all the cargo holders will then legally have to contribute if it breaks down again.

“I think its ludicrous given the history of the vessel that the NZ authorities would let it leave with any cargo onboard,” he said.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said it had no powers to intervene as it was a commercial matter.

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan was also unable to comment as it was a private matter.