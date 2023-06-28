Allbirds reveals leadership shake-up to turn around profitability

Allbirds founder Tim Brown has stepped down as chief executive and into a new role as chief innovation officer.

Co-founder Joey Zwillinger has become the company’s only chief executive as part of a suite of senior leadership changes at the wool shoe company, leading the company through its turnaround as it looks to sell more shoes and regain profitability and lost value in its stock.

Allbirds listed on the Nasdaq in November 2021 and on debut its stock price soared, rising 92% in its first day of trading on Wall Street to close at US$29.89.

But the share price performance since then has been weak. In March Allbirds shares plummeted almost 50% after an earnings report disclosed a US$101 million annual loss.

Its shares are now trading around the US$1.30 mark.

In recent years Allbirds has been riding the wave of consumer demand for sustainable products but sales numbers have fallen and the brand has been forced to turn to discounting.

Brown said Allbirds was hopeful its new pipeline of products, including its zero-carbon Moonshot shoe unveiled this week at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen would turn around sales.

supplied/Stuff Tim Brown says consumers buy great products, not sustainable ones.

A prototype of the futuristic-looking shoe with a carbon footprint of 0.0kg were released for the first time on Wednesday. It is set to go on sale early next year as part of a capsule collection.

The company has not offset emissions produced when making the shoe. It is made from three carbon-negative materials; regeneratively-farmed merino wool from Lake Hawea Station, sugarcane-based EVA foam and a bioplastic made from methane by Mango Plastics.

The average pair of sneakers has a carbon footprint of 14kg of CO² emissions.

Brown said being able to produce a carbon-zero sneaker was a significant achievement for Allbirds, something it had been working towards over the past five or six years.

“This is a sharp point of a broader focus on carbon across everything that we make.

“We have a plan to reduce the average carbon footprint of [all] our shoes in half by 2025 and as close to zero as possible by 2030. There are a lot of moving parts in that, but this is a step in the right direction,” said Brown.

Supplied/Stuff Allbirds unveiled its new Moonshot zero-carbon shoe at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen this week.

“We were one of the first, if not the first, in the industry to start to label our products with a carbon footprint, that led to a partnership with Adidas and a shoe that we released that was 2.94 kg of carbon – half a hamburger – and now this is another big step forward after a couple of years of work.

“The ability to take all the learnings and lessons and details, and every aspect of that product, and apply it across our product line is going to take some time.”

supplied/Stuff An early prototype of Allbirds’ zero-carbon shoe.

Allbirds was founded in 2016. Fast-forward seven years, Brown said there was now a far greater understanding of the need to reduce industries’ impact on the environment and a willingness to make change, as well as consumer support for companies that prioritised sustainability efforts.

But Brown said he believed regulation was needed to see businesses make worthy changes to minimise their impacts on the environment. He would like to see a universal metric introduced to measure carbon or environmental impact, similarly to that of calories in food.

Other leadership changes at Allbirds this year include Kate Ridley joining the company as chief brand officer in January and former vice president of design futures Jamie McLellan’s role changing to principle creative adviser, upon his move back to New Zealand.

In May, Allbirds reported a 13.4% drop in its first-quarter revenue to US$54.4m and its net loss increased from US$21.9m to US$35.2m.

Around that time the company laid off 21 employees and embarked on a transformation plan designed to reignite growth, sales and drive profitability.

Brown said his new role was a “creative role” and he was now focused on innovation and culture.

“This is a good example of continuing to realise along the way you need to make sure you are doing the best thing you possibly can for the business, and I know this new role is where I need to be. I couldn’t be more excited about what I am focused on to help take this brand to the next level.”

He said the changes were not made in reaction to Allbirds’ weak earnings and share price performance.

Supplied Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger have new focus areas within the business.

“We’re constantly writing and re-writing the job description and asking yourself ‘Hey, am I sitting in the best seat in the bus to help the team win’,” said Brown.

“We’re at a moment in time where this has grown from a dream in a Cuba St apartment to now a public company and we now need to prove we’re in the Premier League, and not only that we belong to be here, but we can be great over time. I would say the jury is out on that at the moment, and that’s just another challenge in a series of challenges in mind.”

Allbirds remained focused on creating great natural products, Brown said. “Don’t make the mistake that people buy sustainable products – they don’t, they buy great ones.”

Allbirds has 59 store worldwide, including one in Auckland.

Brown said it was a challenging time in the global retail market, but the company was experiencing growing sales in Japan and pockets within the American market.