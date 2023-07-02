Kindy, Girl Guides and churches line-up against iconic North Shore Brownzy pub

The Brownzy has been on this site for at least half a century.

On one side, an iconic North Shore booze barn, known for its gigs and its ‘tits and tickets’ raffles; on the other, schools, churches, and Girl Guides. National correspondent Steve Kilgallon reports on the Browns Bay battle.

They call themselves an “iconic live music venue”, well-known for their annual Jordan Luck and Feelers gigs; an old-school North Shore tavern for rock fans, tradies and punters.

But being fair, you’d say the Brownzy pub was also known for its Friday night ‘tits and tickets’ raffles.

For a century, The​ Brownzy​ (albeit originally as a Cobb and Co restaurant) has sprawled on a flat corner site in the North Shore beachfront suburb of Browns Bay. It was, said manager Tanya Spencer, a “working man’s pub”. A big sign on the pub wall advertises the TAB, pokies and the raffles; the splash of black paint after the word ‘raffles’ leaves you wondering what might have once preceded it.

But pubs on big suburban sites don’t make much financial sense any more; now it was making way, people thought, for a new McDonald’s (McDonald’s say that isn’t true).

That left owner Craig Rendle searching for a new location. He admitted it wasn’t easy. But the site he found, a few hundred metres around the corner on Anzac Street, made sense: close for the clientele, and close enough for that cruel mistress, the poker machine (more on that later).

But it didn’t make sense if you looked at its neighbours, all within 100 metres: two churches, two after-school education programmes, a dance school, a charitable trust, two kindergartens, a swim school, an indoor playcentre and a gym.

And so the Browns Bay Business Association​ came out swinging, and opposed The Brownzy’s new liquor licence.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The new Brownzy takes shape – signs on the driveway advertise some of the neighbouring businesses.

And almost all the neighbours turned up as witnesses against the pub when it reached the district licensing​ committee last month: the swim school owner, the clerk of the Presbyterian church, Brownie leaders, and the youth director of the Formosan evangelical church amongst them.

The Brownies and Guides worried that the grassed area they used for activities was directly opposite The Brownzy’s proposed smoking balcony and the punters would leer at them. “I don’t want my girls to be looked at when they are going [walking] along, they are very impressionable,” said Guide leader Louise Gaffney-Jordan.

Montessori owner Karin Waechter said their philosophy was “to educate the child they are part of the wider community, they are part of Browns Bay, part of NZ and part of the world” which meant time out of the classroom - and not next to a pub.

“My biggest concern is the children will be exposed to alcohol signage, drinking, and the behaviour comes with drinking.” The topless raffle, she said, “seemed entirely unsuitable”.

Swim school owner Rebekah Simpson said her students’ parents were “saying they can’t believe it is going in there, what will it mean for the swim school, will there be drunk and disorderly behaviour, what will it mean for the car parking… So it does give me anxiety about the future of our business.”

The gospel church worried bemused drinkers might wander in during Saturday night services.

The gym owner thought recovering alcoholics coming to train might be tempted. The playgroup worried they would lose their OSCAR (Out of School Care and Recreation) funding.

The business association was worried about everything: empty bottles, cigarette butts, street drinking, noise, vulnerable locals, the opening hours, the smoking deck, outdoor TVs.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Among the Anzac Rd neighbours are the Magic Loft playbarn, swim schools, pre-school, a school and a gym.

And everyone mentioned the parking, because The Brownzy was going from a 50-car-park site to just eight parks.

A summit in March had failed to quell the unease.

Kim Murdoch, town centre manager for the Browns Bay Business Association, submitted that a planner told them the new pub would entice in parents dropping off their kids at the surrounding activities for a meal and a drink. But the plans showed there would be no kitchen, and a menu limited to hot dogs, pizzas, pies and two-minute noodles. A Girl Guide leader lamented that this was not going to be a family-friendly pub.

At the meeting, said Murdoch, when they’d asked about tits and tickets, they got “no definitive answer”.

By the time the committee hearing came around two months later, Rendle had clearly read the room, and voluntarily declared the days of near-nude ticket-sellers were over. “It’s historic, it’s a relic from the past,” he said.

But the association’s lawyer, Grant Hewison, still used it against him. He said Rendle’s offer to stop the raffles was “belated” and showed The Brownzy was “entirely incompatible” with its putative neighbours.

Submissions from Rendle’s lawyer, Andrew Braggins, returned serve. The topless night was a beat-up, he reckoned: “It is/was a brief and carefully-controlled event; not advertised and with no minors.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Brownzy advertises raffles – but won’t run them any more.

The bands wouldn’t be coming any more either, Spencer told the hearing, as there simply wasn’t the room for them. There wouldn’t be much music and everything would be sound-limited.

“No doof doof?” asked Mr Braggins. “No, no doof doof,” she confirmed. “It’s not that sort of place. I don’t like doof doof.”

Rendle told the hearing he would be a good neighbour. His clientele were good people. He was offering litter patrols, had secured extra parking (“and yes, we have tradies, but tradies are very skilled at finding car parks”), quality CCTV, shutting the balcony sometimes when the Guides were outside.

He admitted he’d taken the site, an old bakery, because he didn’t have a lot of options. He said in 2019, the market was tight and he’d tried at least four other sites. “It all happened very quickly,” he told the committee, “and I had to make a choice.” But he admitted he was surprised to be under the grill. “As the crow flies we were only going 250 metres, I didn’t realise these concerns would arise.”

Braggins reeled off a list of nearby pubs which co-existed with family-friendly activities and said: “It is unfair and unreasonable to criticise this selection of site for The Brownzy.” There was no evidence of alcohol harm from pubs simply being geographically close to schools and churches.

It’s an aside from the committee’s decision, but The Brownzy can’t move too far, and not simply because a pub with that name wouldn’t make much sense outside the suburb of Browns Bay, but because of an obscure legal ruling.

The Brownzy hosts 18 Pub Charity pokie machines; landlords are paid a site rental for those machines based on turnover, so it seems likely Rendle would do quite well from his machines.

But Auckland Council has what’s called a ‘sinking lid’ policy: which means no new pokie machines are allowed, and when a pub closes, the machines have to go and not be replaced. The exception comes with a ruling called the Waikiwi decision, which says when a pub moves, but keeps the same name, same ownership, and stays “very close” (thought to be within about 500 metres), and “patrons and public will regard the venue as being the same venue, even though its physical location will change in a relatively minor way”.

The Department of Internal Affairs says it hasn’t fielded a Waikiwi application from the pub, or Pub Charity yet, but it surely will.

Braggins, The Brownzy’s lawyer, said over a long hearing, the committee had heard from many people - but hadn’t heard any history of incidents of concern from police, the Ministry of Health or the licensing inspector (none of whom oppose the application), even of noise complaints, despite how close The Brownzy was to housing.

There was no evidence the pub wasn’t safely and responsibly serving alcohol. Some of the other concerns, he said, were completely unfounded, and anyway, everything else, he argued, was beyond the scope of the law: the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act, he wrote, “does not impart on business associations a right to veto licence applications because of fears about parking constraints and /or the sight or smell of people smoking”.

He said there was no reason why The Brownzy and its neighbours could not happily co-exist.

Hewison, of course, said the exact opposite. He concluded: “The evidence from these organisations and businesses is that they will be ‘driven out’ of this location if The Brownzy establishes or would not have chosen that location if they had known a pub was moving in.”

Rendle didn’t want to talk to the Sunday Star-Times for this story, saying he was waiting for the process to play out.

The certainty is that The Brownzy will depart its site later this year. The final Jordan Luck gig on October 7 is already being advertised. Builders are at work on their new premises.

The district licensing committee should report back this month with a decision.