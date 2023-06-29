Rising threat of bad loans pushes bank profits down for first time in almost two years

Banks are under the spotlight for their huge profits.

Banks’ combined profits fell 13% in the first quarter of this year as they prepared for more of their loans to go bad.

It is the first quarter-on-quarter fall in profits since the middle of 2021.

The KPMG Financial Institutions Performance Survey showed banks’ combined profits were $1.54 billion in the three months of the year, down from $1.77b in the last three months of last year.

The fall was largely a result of the banks increasing their provisions for bad debts by $320 million in the March quarter, KPMG’s figures showed.

That was the largest impaired asset expense recorded by banks outside of the pandemic since 2011, when the country, which was still recovering from the global financial crisis, was hit by earthquakes in Canterbury, said report author John Kensington, a partner at KPMG specialising in providing advice to banks and other financial services companies.

During the first quarter, the nine banks covered in the report experienced a drop of just over $100m in their net interest income, which is the amount of interest they earn on their loans, minus the amount of income they pay depositors.

Provisioning is the accounting practice of recognising a loss on a loan as an impairment expense before the loss is made. Rising impairment expensing indicated banks were starting to see more customers struggling to meet their loan repayments.

“It’s clear that banks are acknowledging that their provisioning figures are likely to remain high as households continue to struggle with rising inflation and rising interest rates,” he said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Commerce Commission probe into retail banking competition

Rising interest rates have led to mortgage repayments rising sharply, and a larger proportion of households’ incomes going to banks.

Westpac’s latest financial disclosure statement shows it was paid interest of $2.85b​​ in the six months to the end of March, compared to just $1.61b in the corresponding six-month period from the year before.

Despite rising home loan rates, and their customers having to cope with high inflation, most banks have managed to increase their margins in the past 12 months, KPMG’s figures showed.

Only Heartland and SBS had seen margins fall over that time.

Banks’ ability to maintain margins as households and businesses face increasing financial pressures has led to mounting anger, and the Government decision to order the Commerce Commission to conduct a “market study” on competition in the retail banking market.

Banks’ relatively minor fall in profitability came despite a very large drop in new mortgage lending.

A prolonged fall in house prices starting in late 2021, and rising mortgage rates, have combined to mean fewer people are buying homes.

Kensington said there was a 28% decrease in new mortgage lending in the first three months of the year, compared to the last three months of 2023.

SUPPLIED John Kensington, head of banking and finance at KPMG, defended banks’ high profits.

Trends in bad debts showed increases across loan types including credit cards, personal loans and home loans.

There were risks that things would take a turn for the worse.

“Only time will tell if households begin adapting to this new normal and what this means for delinquencies and for banking sector profits this financial year,” Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said.

“If the jobs market begins to suffer in greater numbers, we could be staring down the barrel of substantially increased credit impairments, or bad debts in 2024,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin says rising unemployment will push up the number of people missing payments on their debts to banks.

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association, the industry lobbying group for banks, also contributed an essay to the KPMG report.

In it, he said banks would “work with customers experiencing financial difficulty to find a way through on a case-by-case basis”.

“Depending on the circumstances involved, options may include temporarily moving to interest-only repayments, or restructuring the loan over a longer term to reduce regular repayment amounts,” he said.

Such moves can increase the long-term interest cost to customers.

Beaumont defended banks’ profits, saying their made a “net positive contribution” of $1.92b to the economy because while they earned profits of $7.18b last year, they spent $9.1b running their businesses.

Banks have come under fire for taking too much of a bite out of households incomes, and have also been criticised for charging risk-rated interest rates on small business loans which are secured against business owners’ homes.

Independent economist Cameron Bagrie called last week for small business banking to be included in the Commerce Commission’s competition probe.

“They securitise everybody up to their eyeballs. They price for risk, but they don’t actually take a lot of risk,” Bagrie said.

Pricing for risk, while not actually taking much, helped explain their unbroken run of profitability, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Economist Cameron Bagrie says the Commerce Commission ‘market study’ should have included small business banking.

“Banks have seen some years when profits have dropped, but they’ve never made an annual loss going back 30 years. Tell me another sector in New Zealand that has had 100% profitability year after year, and never makes a loss,” Bagrie says.

Banks had also shifted their business model to direct a greater proportion of their loans to home loans, rather than business loans, threatening economic development, he said.

“We are not going to get a result here by selling more expensive houses to each other.

“The banks through their business lending practices are actually holding New Zealand back.”