National would scrap Reserve Bank's sustainable house price requirements

The phase out of mortgage interest deductibility is likely to lead Brianna Kerridge to sell one of her properties, unless National returns.

National would scrap Reserve Bank requirements to take sustainable house prices into account when setting policy and lending rules if it wins the election in October.

In 2021, the Government directed the Reserve Bank to consider its objective of supporting more sustainable house prices when setting financial stability policy, including bank lending rules.

The direction also included considering how Reserve Bank actions would dampen investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.

National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said the party would scrap the requirements.

“We remain concerned that the Reserve Bank is struggling to do its most important job: keeping inflation low and stable,” she said.

“This should be the bank’s focus: not providing a fig-leaf for the Government’s housing policy failures.”

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub was critical of National’s plan, saying the requirements made it explicit that sustainable house prices were integral to a stable financial system, and that the Reserve Bank had an obligation to take house prices into consideration.

“It clarifies for accountability purposes that financial stability includes not creating an ever-growing housing bubble,” he said.

“It’s really, really important because we have failed over successive decades, from overinflating the housing market with all the policy mistakes, in terms of public policy, whether it’s land supply, infrastructure, or the amount of credit we have pumped into housing.”

Eaqub said the direction to take house prices into account did not distract the Reserve Bank.

“All it does is clarify that its financial settings should not be creating asset price bubbles.”

Willis said the requirements had not made any difference to house price sustainability, although the Reserve Bank has referenced the objective as a factor contributing to a number of recent policy decisions.

“The next National Government will aim to achieve house price sustainability with sensible housing policies, responsible fiscal policy and changes to ensure more land is available for housing development,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In 2021, the Government directed the Reserve Bank to consider its objective of supporting more sustainable house prices when setting financial stability policy, including bank lending rules.

Most of National’s current policies are expected to add fresh stimulus to the property market.

These include reducing the bright-line test from between five and 10 years to two, making any form of capital gains tax more easily avoided for investors.

National also plans to return a key tax advantage to investors, which allowed them to subtract mortgage interest payments from rental earnings for tax purposes.

Finally, under leader Christopher Luxon, National has abandoned the bipartisan Medium Density Residential Standard (MDRS) which would have allowed the building of three homes up to three storeys on sites in most urban areas.

National has instead pitched its own housing plan, which will focus on greenfield developments on city fringes.

Eaqub was also critical of this, saying greenfield developments were typically more expensive, as they required more building of roads and infrastructure.

He said first-home buyers should be “very” disheartened if National win the election, given the party’s investor-friendly policies, and decision to renege on the MDRS.

“If we remove the ability to provide a lot more density, we know the smaller, more modest homes are going to be less available.

“What was the best thing about the MDRS wasn’t the details of the policy, but that finally there was consensus across our two major political parties on what to do with housing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says the requirement has made little difference.

“That loss of consensus should be really disheartening, because we know, we have seen this over the course of the last 30 years, we only make really good public policy progress when there is consensus.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced on Tuesday that following the first five-year review, the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee remit would continue to include sustainable house prices.

But he removed house price sustainability from the operational objectives section of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remit, and put it into the context section of the MPC Charter.

A Reserve Bank spokesman said this changed it into a “communication requirement”, meaning the Reserve Bank now only had to communicate how policy and lending decisions might affect house prices.

Robertson said achieving house price sustainability was never an operational objective for the committee.

“Including reference to house prices recognises that the MPC should be aware of the Government's broader objectives when setting monetary policy, but that it is not their responsibility to achieve these broader objectives.”

The Reserve Bank’s obligations in this area primarily came when devising financial stability policy, such as the maintenance of loan-to-value ration restrictions, and debt-to-income ratios.

Robertson said the MPC's primary objectives had not been changed, and it was still required to achieve price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.

“However, as house price movements can have an impact on overall demand in the economy, it is important that the MPC understand how their decisions affect house prices,” he said.

A Reserve Bank spokesperson said the changes would not change the requirements on the MPC, and would not result in a material change in how monetary policy decisions were made.

“However, the previous requirement in the remit had often been misinterpreted as a formal objective to consider house prices in decision making,” the spokesperson said.

“By removing it from the remit objectives it is clearer that this is a communication requirement, which should support the credibility of the Reserve Bank's commitment to its price stability and employment objectives.”