By the numbers: All the NZ Post price changes coming on July 1

Prices for sending letters and parcels will increase on July 1.

If the price of fuel going back up wasn’t enough to make your wallet quiver, NZ Post is also raising the price of a number of its services from July 1.

It comes after the national mail carrier announced it would lay-off more than 750 staff as it battles with a decline in mail volume which is continuing to significantly challenge the viability of providing mail services.

So what is actually changing?

$2

Standard mail letter prices across New Zealand will increase by 30c, which means that the cost to send a medium-sized letter will increase to $2 and large and oversized letters will also increase by 30c to $3.30 and $4.60 respectively.

It will also cost $3.30 to send a medium letter to Australia and the South Pacific.

A large letter will cost $4 to send across the ditch and $4.60 to the rest of the world, while the price of sending an oversized letter will lift by 20c – up to $5.30 to Australia and $6.90 elsewhere.

30%

Bulk mail customers are expected to receive a price increase of about 30%. This meant the cost of sending mail has increased 100% in the past five years for these customers.

Thirteen organisations representing community groups and businesses that will be significantly affected by the price rise sent a letter to ministers earlier in the month asking them to amend the deed of understanding that exists between the Government and state-owned NZ Post to help keep affordability and accessibility at the forefront of the postal service.

$3.30

The cost to send a postcard overseas will increase to $3.30 from $3.

3%

The price of sending a parcel overseas will also increase.

Both economy international and economy-plus international services will increase by an average of 3%.

Courier international services will increase by an average of 3% and express international services will increase by an average of 5%. The actual size of the increase depends on destination zone.

Sending an economy parcel up to 2kg to Australia will cost about $9.71 per item or $9.99 per kilogram, while the same package going to America would cost $17.56 per item or $30.20 per kg.

Sending a courier parcel up to 30kg to Australia would cost $28.89 per item or $10.41, while the same parcel going to America would cost $61.05 per item or $28.49 per kg.

Sending the same item on express would cost more than $100 per item to every country apart from Australia, where it will cost $58.69.

$80

The cost of renting a private bag will go up by $80 a year. Currently at $400, it will rise to $480 on July 1.

The annual rental fee charged to PO Boxes Box holders will also rise.

A priority domestic and farmer box will cost between $200 and $320, while standard will be $185 to $305.

For businesses a priority box will cost between $265 and $395, while a standard box will be $250 to $280.