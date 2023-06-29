By the numbers: All the NZ Post price changes coming on July 1
If the price of fuel going back up wasn’t enough to make your wallet quiver, NZ Post is also raising the price of a number of its services from July 1.
It comes after the national mail carrier announced it would lay-off more than 750 staff as it battles with a decline in mail volume which is continuing to significantly challenge the viability of providing mail services.
So what is actually changing?
$2
Standard mail letter prices across New Zealand will increase by 30c, which means that the cost to send a medium-sized letter will increase to $2 and large and oversized letters will also increase by 30c to $3.30 and $4.60 respectively.
It will also cost $3.30 to send a medium letter to Australia and the South Pacific.
A large letter will cost $4 to send across the ditch and $4.60 to the rest of the world, while the price of sending an oversized letter will lift by 20c – up to $5.30 to Australia and $6.90 elsewhere.
30%
Bulk mail customers are expected to receive a price increase of about 30%. This meant the cost of sending mail has increased 100% in the past five years for these customers.
Thirteen organisations representing community groups and businesses that will be significantly affected by the price rise sent a letter to ministers earlier in the month asking them to amend the deed of understanding that exists between the Government and state-owned NZ Post to help keep affordability and accessibility at the forefront of the postal service.
$3.30
The cost to send a postcard overseas will increase to $3.30 from $3.
3%
The price of sending a parcel overseas will also increase.
Both economy international and economy-plus international services will increase by an average of 3%.
Courier international services will increase by an average of 3% and express international services will increase by an average of 5%. The actual size of the increase depends on destination zone.
Sending an economy parcel up to 2kg to Australia will cost about $9.71 per item or $9.99 per kilogram, while the same package going to America would cost $17.56 per item or $30.20 per kg.
Sending a courier parcel up to 30kg to Australia would cost $28.89 per item or $10.41, while the same parcel going to America would cost $61.05 per item or $28.49 per kg.
Sending the same item on express would cost more than $100 per item to every country apart from Australia, where it will cost $58.69.
$80
The cost of renting a private bag will go up by $80 a year. Currently at $400, it will rise to $480 on July 1.
The annual rental fee charged to PO Boxes Box holders will also rise.
A priority domestic and farmer box will cost between $200 and $320, while standard will be $185 to $305.
For businesses a priority box will cost between $265 and $395, while a standard box will be $250 to $280.