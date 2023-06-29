Radius Care is selling assets to repay bank after debt-funded expansion

Rest home operator Radius Care is putting some of its properties on the block to get its books back in shape after coming under pressure from a debt-funded expansion.

The company, which operates aged care facilities and retirement villages, turned to an annual loss of $2.1 million in the year to the end of March, from a profit $2.7m the previous year. It didn’t pay a final dividend.

At its March 31 balance date, the company’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $45.7m, it had drawn down $2.9m of its $5m overdraft facility and its total borrowings had ballooned to $97.7m from $30m the previous year.

Since listing on the sharemarket in December 2020, Radius has been buying properties it previously leased, acquiring new properties and expanding through development, as it looks to grow its business by providing facilities for an ageing population.

Last year, the company agreed to pay $46.7m for the land and buildings of four aged care facilities that it had been leasing from an investment company ultimately owned by one of the country’s richest men, Berridge Spencer. The properties were in Te Atatu South in Auckland, Caversham in Dunedin, Kelvin Grove in Palmerston North, and Fairfield in Hamilton.

The purchase was debt funded from ASB Bank, and Radius had planned to raise $23m through a share sale to partially repay the debt.

Radius was unable at the time to fund the purchase of a fifth property in Hamilton from Spencer’s investment company. Instead, a Radius shareholder, Neil John Foster, agreed to buy the Kensington property for $14.6m with the option for Radius to purchase it later.

The company also later in the year agreed to buy Matamata Country Lodge along with three neighbouring properties for $17.1m, funded by $10m of debt, $2.1m of vendor finance and $5m of Radius shares.

Last month, it agreed to pay back $1m of the vendor loan, and increase the interest rate on the loan from 8% per annum to 18% and extend the time for repayment of the remaining $10.5m loan until October 23.

ASB has extended the company’s $23m bridging facility for the purchase of the four leased properties several times, but in its 2023 annual report released on Wednesday, Radius said ASB now required the money to be repaid on or before October 6.

The company is required to have received equity commitments of not less than $30m by July 31 and to have completed an equity raise and apply at least $25m to repay the ASB facilities by October 6, it said.

“Given the subdued state of equity markets, the board and management consider a capital raise would not be in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders at this time and have looked at other options which would enable repayment of the group’s borrowing commitments,” the company said in its annual report.

Radius has reviewed is property portfolio to identify non-core properties which are not essential to its longer term growth strategy, it said.

As a result, it identified $900,000 of non-core assets that it held for sale in its latest accounts, with settlement expected to be completed on or before August.

Earlier this month, the board entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for one property aged care facility as a going concern which had little to no development opportunity, it said.

The board and management had also identified at least two properties where only the land and building assets could be sold while maintaining the aged care facility operations under a long-term lease, it said.

“These sites are considered profitable, but have little to no development potential and could likely be sold with settlement completed prior to the borrowing repayment timelines,” Radius said.

The company expects the sales to generate $30m which would enable repayment of $23m of borrowings with ASB prior to October 6 and provide sufficient working capital funding.

Radius said it is preparing the assets for sale, having submitted its debt management programme to ASB this month for the bank’s feedback and consent.

The company is also looking to increase revenue and reduce costs, it said.

It completed a 24-bed extension at its New Plymouth facility in February but said the remaining building programme timing would be subject to review given the need to ensure suitable debt levels and a strong capital structure heading into this financial year.

“Should the group not be able to successfully implement the above debt management programme or obtain further lending extensions, this would give rise to a material uncertainty in relation to the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said.

That could result in assets having to be sold for less than their value in the company’s accounts, it said.

The board and management expect that the debt management programme and other actions will enable the group to continue operations and meet its debts when they fall due for the foreseeable future, it said.

However it noted that the ability of the group to continue as a going concern was dependent on successful execution of its plans, along with positive economic conditions and sector performance.

Radius shares rose 4.9% to 21.5 cents on the NZX on Wednesday. The stock has lost 44% of its value over the past year.