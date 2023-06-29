New Zealand ranks first globally for work-life balance

NZ has ranked first for work-life balance, according to a study by global employment company Remote.

According to a study by global employment company Remote, New Zealand came out on top for the quality of life-work balance out of the world’s top 60 GDP countries.

Each nation was ranked out of 100. The overall score was based on factors including minimum wage, sick leave, maternity leave, healthcare availability, public happiness, average working hours, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

New Zealand ranked top of Remote’s list by scoring a total of 79.35 and scoring highly across several metrics, offering a generous statutory annual leave allowance (32 days), a high rate of sick pay (80%), and a Government-funded universal healthcare system.

Remote chief revenue officer Christopher McNamara said everyone should be able to enjoy both personal fulfilment and professional success, no matter where they lived.

“New Zealand being the first on our global life-work balance list, showcases New Zealanders as role models in leading the way for a brighter future of work by embracing this philosophy and offering the infrastructure to support it,” he said.

Spain ranked closely behind on 75.55, followed by France, Australia and Denmark.

Workers in New Zealand and Australia were found to be the most generously paid.

European countries also ranked highly, with European nations making up six of the top 10 countries in Remote’s study.

The United States ranked 53rd out of 60, owing to a lack of statutory annual leave or sick pay, and the absence of a universal healthcare system.

The countries that scored the worst included Qatar, Angola, Puerto Rico, Malaysia and Nigeria.

And although there was a good work-life balance with countries in the top 10, burnout had still been a hot topic, McNamara said.

“While the world of work has come a long way since embracing remote-first attitudes and flexibility, there’s still work to be done across the globe to strike a perfect balance between our personal and professional selves.”