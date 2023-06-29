More financial support for storm-hit businesses, farmers and growers

Farmer Hugh Ritchie surveys silt damage at his property after Cyclone Gabrielle. The Government has announced more financial support for businesses affected by recent severe weather events in the North Island. (FIle photo)

The Government will underwrite bank lending and offer cheaper finance to businesses affected by recent severe weather events in the North Island.

Details of the latest financial support for businesses, farmers and growers affected by weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle, were revealed by Finance and Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson​ announced and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty​ on Thursday.

“The impacts continue to be felt, particularly for those in the horticultural sector,” Robertson said.

“This package was developed with primary producers and will provide relief to key growers, farmers and businesses and help their regions continue to recover,” Robertson said.

Robertson said there would be three components for different types of support: a loan guarantee scheme in partnership with banks and other lenders who choose to participate, and a concessionary loan and equity scheme run by Kānoa to help hard-hit businesses get to a position to be able to re-engage with their banks and work towards being cashflow positive again.

1 NEWS A major grower, Gisborne-based Leaderbrand, has been battling to get product out on the roads and into supermarket shelves

The North Island Weather Events (NIWE) Loan Guarantee Scheme would provide relief to firms seeking commercial lending, with the Crown carrying 80% of the credit risk on covered loans.

That would allow banks to reduce interest rates and offer more flexible terms, Robertson said.

The Government’s underwrite would support loans of up to five years agreed by businesses and their banks of up to $10 million from the scheme, including refinancing of existing loans.

Further details of the scheme would be announced in coming weeks. However, it would not be “overly prescriptive,” Robertson said.

“Different businesses in the same industry, let alone across different industries, have all been affected by these weather events differently, meaning they all need slightly different recovery plans.

“That’s why this scheme isn’t going to be overly prescriptive and instead is about supporting banks and their customers to be able to get loan agreements in place. It is one part of our support for businesses affected by the weather events.”

The package also includes the NIWE Primary Producer Scheme to provide access to capital for affected growers and farmers unable to access lending without further support.

The funding would be targeted towards severely affected businesses that have a reasonable likelihood of being commercially viable, but cannot currently access commercial finance.

McAnulty said many businesses severely affected by the weather events are likely to be commercially viable with the right support.

“This scheme enables the Government to provide concessionary loans and equity finance for land-based primary sector producers up to $4 million per business from a pool of up to $240 million set aside in total.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance and Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson says the package was developed with primary producers and will provide relief to key growers, farmers and businesses. (File photo)

“It will provide a way for businesses to fully re-engage with lenders at a later date, once we have helped them get back on their feet. This will in turn contribute towards their recovery, and provide better regional, social and economic outcomes in cyclone-affected regions.”

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Nadine Tunley said the package was the result of cross sector involvement.

“This package will hopefully provide vital help to businesses across the areas affected by the weather events in the North Island, including horticulture businesses.

“We know many businesses are still grappling with funding repairs and rebuild efforts. We hope this package and announcement will help relieve the pressure and stress people are facing, so they can get on with the recovery and provide jobs for people in regional New Zealand.”

Cabinet would also establish a Government inquiry to review the response to the North Island severe weather events. The inquiry would be led by former Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae​.

McAnulty said affected communities, including rural, Māori and Pacific communities, have raised concerns about communication and support during the response.

“With climate change we are seeing more frequent and complex weather events across New Zealand, and because people’s lives and livelihoods are at stake, it is critically important that our emergency management system is fit for purpose and ready to respond to future emergency events,” he said.

“There are lessons to be learned. It is important we incorporate these into our systems so we can continue to improve.”