Tiger Brokers to pay $900,000 penalty for multiple money laundering failures

Certain companies, including banks, real estate agents, lawyers, and brokers, have to do anti-money laundering checks on their clients.

Derivatives and share trading platform Tiger Brokers has been fined $900,000 at the High Court in Auckland for multiple breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The case was taken by the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA).

Anti-money laundering laws require financial organisations to verify the identities of their customers, and to report “suspicious transactions” to authorities.

The laws are designed to prevent criminals from moving money about in the financial system.

Tiger Brokers admitted failures including failing to conduct proper customer due diligence on clients, the FMA said.

It also failed to stop dealing with customers on whom it was unable to conduct the customer due diligence checks required by the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

It also failed to report suspicious activities to authorities, and failed to keep the records the anti-money laundering laws required.

The effect of Tiger’s breaches was that, between April 2019 and January 2020, approximately $60.8 million was transacted through New Zealand’s financial system without proper checks and controls in place, the FMA said.

The company failed to do proper anti-money laundering checks on at least 3768 customers.

Its failure to keep proper records was even more extensive covering between 69,705 and 126,230 customers, and transactions to a gross total value of between $3.6 billion and $35.2b, the FMA said.

“The record-keeping breaches were representative of Tiger’s weak compliance approach across its business,” the FMA said.

The regulator did not allege that Tiger Brokers’ failures resulted in money laundering or financing of terrorism actually taking place.

The FMA prosecution followed it sending Tiger a formal warning in 2020.

Margot Gatland, the FMA’s head of enforcement, said: “The judgment reinforces the importance of these laws in maintaining the integrity of New Zealand’s financial markets; non-compliance is a serious matter.

“The court found Tiger Brokers failed to appropriately vet customers, respond to activities that should have raised concerns, and maintain records in the manner required by the Act.

“This case demonstrates that the FMA can and will use a wide range of tools to deal with a firm’s approach to compliance, both to stop immediate harm continuing, and where the misconduct is serious, take stronger enforcement action through the courts,” she said.

“A failure to keep records, as required by the AML/CFT Act, severely hampers the FMA’s ability to monitor compliance and ensure the regime is effective. New Zealand-based AML/CFT reporting entities cannot outsource compliance obligations to third parties or rely on parent companies overseas without ensuring that they meet compliance obligations under New Zealand law.”

Tiger Brokers is not the first New Zealand financial services company to make headlines for anti-money laundering failures.

In April, ANZ was left red-faced after publicity over its failures.

In July 2022, the Reserve Bank issued a formal anti-money laundering warning to BNZ for failing to report the correct location for around 50,000 domestic physical cash transactions in prescribed transaction reports (PTR) between November 2018 and April 2020.

The year before, TSB Bank was ordered by the High Court to pay $3.5 million for four breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

In 2021, Westpac was slapped with a warning from the Reserve Bank for failing to report suspect transactions under anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism laws.

New Zealand bank failures have been modest compared to anti-money laundering bank blunders in Australia.

In Australia in November 2019, Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer resigned after it was revealed anti-money laundering failures had “given a free pass to paedophiles”.

His resignation came six days after the nation's financial crimes agency accused Australia's second-largest lender of more than 23 million breaches of money-laundering laws, including failing to detect payments to child pornographers in the Philippines.

The previous year, Commonwealth Bank of Australia was given the largest fine in Australian corporate history.

The bank was ordered to pay A$700m (NZ$761m) for failing to carry out appropriate anti-money laundering controls.