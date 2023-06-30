Mt Ruapehu skifields to open from Saturday after $5m loan from Government

The future of the Ruapehu skifields as an issue on which Allan's annoyance was plain

Mt Ruapehu’s winter ski season will open on Saturday after Ruapehu Alpine Lifts liquidators were given a $5 million loan from the Government.

Both Whakapapa and Tūroa will open with day passes, Sky Waka Gondola sightseeing and sledding passes available now, while season passes go on sale on July 3 for a two-week period.

Life passes will also remain active and valid whilst Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) operates the 2023 winter season.

RAL chief executive Jono Dean said teams had been working on getting everything prepped and ready for the opening weekend of sledding and sightseeing.

“I’m so proud of our crew who have continued to put in the hard mahi during an extraordinary period for RAL, and we cannot wait to share the treats with all our loyal supporters, skiers, and riders later in July.”

Mt Ruapehu will progressively open lifts and terrain on both sides of the maunga throughout July and into August as snow conditions and weather allows.

Meetings to decide the future of Whakapapa and Tūroa failed to reach a definitive agreement, leading to the liquidation.

The Tūroa team was expecting to open all lifts, except for the Nga Wai Heke lift which is undergoing maintenance and might open later in the season.

It comes after the Government gave liquidators of RAL a $5m loan, from Kānoa’s Regional Strategic Priorities Fund.

At the watershed meeting of creditors on June 20, none of the proposals to take over the business were successful.

Creditors, which include the government, ANZ Bank, and skifield life-pass holders, had to choose between three options for the future of the skifield.

Resolution A, which was executing a deed of company arrangement proposed by the Ruapehu Skifield Stakeholders Association to retain the RAL company structure and renegotiate the company’s debts, would have relied on life-pass holders purchasing new life passes to retain their right to ski, and crowdfunding to generate new capital.

Resolution B, which was the recommended option by the liquidators, involved the support of the Government in a “pre-packaged liquidation” followed by the sale of the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields to two new entities, Whakapapa Holdings and Pure Tūroa (PTL), for $1 each.

Because neither of these options was successful, RAL went into liquidation, the third option.

RAL, which runs ski field operations at Whakapapa and Tūroa, went into voluntary administration last year after the combined effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and a poor ski season, left it almost $40m in debt.