3 budget buys that outperform premium brands

A $69 Kmart microwave has outperformed a $500 model in Consumer NZ testing, proving that top price doesn’t always mean top performance, the watchdog says.

Consumer NZ regularly tests products and services and provides recommendations for top performers.

While it wasn’t unusual for testing to uncover some high-performing cheaper options, Consumer NZ test content team leader James le Page​ said sustainability was always a factor.

“We only recommend cheaper products if we are confident they will last a reasonable length of time."

Here are three budget buys that outperformed premium brands:

The microwave

A 20-litre Anko microwave from Kmart rated higher than most other models, including appliances that cost more than $500.

Consumer NZ test content team leader said all the microwaves were put through their paces, with testers considering their performance, ease of use, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.

One Kmart model received a higher overall score than pricier models by big brands such as Miele, Panasonic and Breville.

The stroller

For expectant parents or families looking to replace their stroller, Consumer NZ recommended the Mother’s Choice Ava stroller from The Warehouse.

“This stroller, at $220, is the cheapest model we recommend. It passed our safety and durability tests, and was easy to fold, unfold and stash in the car boot,” le Page said.

The Warehouse buy scored higher than models offered by Phil & Teds and Edwards & Co.

“Of the 49 strollers we tested, almost one-third failed a safety test. The Mother’s Choice model got top marks for safety,” le Page said.

Supplied At $220, the Mother’s Choice Ava stroller from The Warehouse was the cheapest model recommended by Consumer NZ.

The frying pan

Back in the kitchen, a $21 Kmart frying pan came out top of Consumer’s frying pans test.

“Four pans scored 91% in our test. The Kmart option is over $100 cheaper than the Tefal models, and over $300 cheaper than the Le Creuset option, which all shared the top spot,” le Page said.

Consumer members had also heaped praise on the Kmart pan, with multiple people claiming it was the best they’d ever had.

However, consumers should shop with caution, le Page said.

“We tested another Kmart option, costing $17, and labelled it ‘don’t buy’.”