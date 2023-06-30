Markets wrap: Consumer confidence improves

The sharemarket rose as investors took heart from reports showing both consumer and business confidence had improved after the Reserve Bank called time on rate hikes last month.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.9%, or 108.354 points, to 11,916.47 on Friday. On the broader market 88 stocks rose and 37 fell with $176 million shares traded.

Craigs Investment Partners adviser Peter McIntyre said the market had picked up from midday, having been flat to negative in morning trading.

“There's certainly been some strong support for our market,” he said.

The ANZ Roy Morgan survey showed consumer confidence lifted 6 points to 85.5 this month, still a very low level but the highest read since January last year. It follows an improvement in ANZ’s business confidence survey on Thursday.

“The numbers are saying that the consumer is still spending, and employment is still strong,” McIntyre said.

Still, he said the Reserve Bank may not be happy with the data because it wanted to slow the economy.

“The data that's coming through is probably stronger than what the Reserve Bank would like,” he said.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand The path back to low inflation - Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway. (First published 23/03/23)

McIntyre said institutional investors may have been more active in the market as they prepared their portfolios for the end of the quarter.

Corporate travel software firm Serko rose 2.7% to $3.75, taking its gain this week to 8.1%. The company told shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday that it had experienced a strong start to its 2024 financial year.

The company said if the first quarter trends continued, it expected revenue this year to be above the midpoint of its $63m to $70m guidance range.

Investment company Infratil rose 1.7% to $10.15, having earlier touched a record $10.24. The company said its retail share offer was oversubscribed, prompting it to accept an extra $85m of subscriptions, bring the total amount raised under the retail offer to $185m.

The local market had a positive lead from Wall Street overnight following the latest signs that the US economy remains stronger than feared.

The S&P 500 rose 19.58 points, or 0.4%, to 4396.44 and is on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.76, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42, while the Nasdaq composite edged down by 0.42, or less than 0.1%, to 13,591.33.

Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the 1.3% rate earlier estimated. Another report said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, a sign that the job market remains remarkably solid despite much higher interest rates meant to slow the overall economy.

Still, there was concern the resilient data could push the Federal Reserve to see the economy as strong enough to keep hiking interest rates to drive down inflation. That kept the S&P 500 swinging between small gains and losses for much of the morning.

That pushed up expectations among traders for the Fed to raise rates twice more this year, according to data from CME Group.

The shift helped drive the two-year Treasury yield up to 4.87% from 4.71% late Wednesday, while the 10-year yield rose to 3.83% from 3.71%.

The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday that the nation’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest “stress test” of the system. Failing the test would have restricted banks from paying dividends or buying back their own stock to send cash to shareholders.

- With AP