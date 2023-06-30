Reserve Bank steps up monitoring of cryptoassets, stablecoins

Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency, and remains the digital financial industry’s best-known currency. (File photo)

The Reserve Bank is ramping up its monitoring of cryptoassets and stablecoins amid concerns about risks the new forms of money might raise for the financial system and monetary sovereignty.

The central bank released a summary of public submissions on Friday following an earlier issues paper on the future of money.

“We agree with the balance of submitters that a regulatory approach isn’t needed right now, but increased vigilance is,” said Ian Woolford, the Reserve Bank’s director of money and cash – Tari Moni Whai Take.

Cryptoassets are digital tokens that rely on cryptographic methods and non-traditional payment infrastructure to be transacted and stored. A stablecoin is a type of cryptoasset that aims to stabilise its value relative to other conventional assets, including central bank money.

While some early investors in cryptocurrency made big gains, the fledgling industry is also responsible for wiping out people’s savings, the sector is often associated with high-value fraud, and there are few consumer protections.

Woolford said submissions reinforced the bank’s view that there are significant risks and opportunities from stablecoins and other private money innovations, but also significant uncertainties about how the sector will develop and where the optimal balance will lie.

“We agree that caution is needed, which also reinforces the need for enhanced data and monitoring to build understanding,” he said.

Global harmonisation was crucial to ensure effective regulation, and implementation of other regulatory regimes, such as the Financial Market Infrastructure Act could also have an impact on the cryptoassets market, he said

“Issues raised by cryptoassets and other innovations do not fall neatly within agency boundaries. However, issues such as consumer and investor protection or potential commercial or regulatory barriers to entry do matter for the collective vision we have for a reliable and efficient money and payment system that better meets the evolving needs of New Zealanders,” he said.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua would continue to work with other agencies, particularly through the Council of Financial Regulators, to support healthy growth in the financial ecosystem, he said.

The Government is also investigating cryptocurrencies. The Finance & Expenditure select committee – a group of cross-party MPs chaired by Labour’s Barbara Edmonds – has been tasked with the topic.

Edmonds told Stuff last year that the committee hasn’t yet come to a stance on cryptocurrency.

The Financial Markets Authority has warned enthusiasts to: “Only invest what you can afford to lose”.