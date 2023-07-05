Australian company cleared to lease Queenstown Lakes campgrounds

The lease for Glendhu Bay Motor Camphas been sold to Australian company Hampshire Holiday Parks. (File photo)

The leases to five Queenstown Lakes campgrounds have been sold to an Australian company for an undisclosed sum and with one important caveat.

Hampshire Holiday Parks, which operates 29 campgrounds in Australia, was granted Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval to buy the facilities’ leases from the Queenstown Lakes District Council on June 10.

The company would now own and operate the leases for campgrounds at Queenstown, Arrowtown, Wānaka, Glendhu Bay and Albert Town, a summary of the OIO’s decision said.

"The main benefits to New Zealand are economic benefits as the investment is likely to result in creation of jobs; in increase in occupancy rates as a result of the additional capacity and improved quality of the facilities; and in greater efficiency in operating the holidays parks and a better experience for the campers as a result of the use of technologies,” it said

Hampshire planned to continue using the land as public campgrounds and upgrade the facilities by constructing cabins and refurbishing rooms.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tourism Minister Peeni Henare launches a plan to transform the tourism industry workforce. Video first published March 1, 2023.

It also intended carry out environmental projects – including rain water tanks, electric vehicle charging stations and energy saving features in cabins – and increase smart technologies “such as customer data analytics and cloud-based software in operating the parks,” the decision said.

The OIO said Hampshire’s investment was likely to advance the Government's tourism policy and result in more sustainable and eco-friendly operations of the holiday parks.

However, campers’ concern about how the sale of the Glendhu Bay Motor Camp lease to an overseas operator might impact the “Kiwi camping experience” led the office to include a caveat in its approval.

"The application has attracted public interest and a number of third-party submissions particularly with regard to Glendhu Bay Motor Camp,” it said.

"The decision-makers imposed a condition requiring the applicant to conduct a public meeting about Glendhu Bay Motor Camp to discuss its operation to the campers.

“The decision-makers also conditioned the applicant not to substantially alter the operations of Glendhu Bay Motor Camp."

As well as Glendhu Bay Motor Camp, Hampshire would take over the leases for: