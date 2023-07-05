Arise Church reports almost $2.8m loss after scandal

Attendance and earnings both took a hit after allegations of racism, sexual assault and homophobia at Arise Church. (File photo)

Arise Church has reported a loss of almost $2.8 million loss in 2022, after allegations of racism, sexual assault and conversion therapy sparked condemnation of the charity.

In a report leaked to journalist David Farrier last year, 325 members of the Pentecostal church shared experiences of homophobia and conversion therapy, sexual harassment and assault, unsafe working conditions and racist behaviour.

The allegations led to the resignation of its senior pastors and some board members and, as the church’s financial results for the year ended December 2022 show, also impacted earnings and attendance.

After reporting a $3m profit in 2021, Arise posted a $2.77m loss last year.

Donations fell 33.6% from $14.9m to $9.9m, while event revenue all but disappeared, down 99.6% from $642,022 to $2,504.

Arise also reported falling attendance at its churches around the country as well as streamed services.

The average number of people at physical Sunday services fell from 4037 to 3136 and virtual services were attended by an average of 738 people, down from 1133 in 2021.

Numbers also fell across the church’s programmes for children (down 28%) and young people (down 62%).

However, Arise had ramped up some of its outreach activities, spending 1751 hours in high schools, up from 642 hours, and serving 87,885 hot breakfasts to children in low decile schools, up from 81,630 in 2021.