Retirement Commissioner calls for more flexibility after study highlights failings in the experiences of pensioners caught out during border closures

Rosalie Dobson was asked to repay $10,000 in pension after being stuck in Indonesia.

The Retirement Commissioner is calling for more flexibility after a study revealed the emotional strain of pensioners caught offshore during the pandemic.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission conducted interviews with some of those stranded when the border closed, about their experiences dealing with the Ministry for Social Development (MSD) and MIQ and the impact of having their NZ Super payments stopped and repayment demands issued.

The study found the stress of navigating the MIQ “virtual lobby” process compounded the angst and anger triggered by MSD’s initial communications regarding pension cessation.

There was a belief that MSD did not communicate in a timely way with MIQ to understand what impact the “virtual lobby” system would have on the income of people being prevented from returning within the required timeframe.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson was contacted by more than 50 people asking her to advocate on their behalf as they faced having their pensions stopped and repayment demands issued after 30 weeks away.

Grandmother Rosalie Dobson was asked to repay $10,000 of pension after being stuck in Indonesia. She was unable to come home due to Covid border restrictions in June 2021 after travelling there to oversee the sale of her business after a marriage breakdown.

She outlined the situation to her MSD case manager before leaving, and kept her updated with her many attempts to try to book MIQ spots. Dobson said she spent about 80 hours trying to get into MIQ and entering multiple lotteries.

Yet she was told to repay the full amount of her pension. She appealed the decision, and lost that appeal, and was finally successful in her appeal on the third attempt. She said the ordeal was “appalling”.

“Thankfully the commissioner is a practical person and listened to individual stories and sought the changes necessary.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson.

”She has been an incredible support to people in situations like mine. Old people in times of strife, shouldn’t have to go through the added stress of public servants implementing inflexible policies that are stripped of any humanity.”

Wrightson said during the pandemic most pensioners experienced significant financial hardship and stress as they navigated their return through a crowded online MIQ system and dealing with MSD.

Some early concessions were made for superannuitants who had travelled during the trans-Tasman bubble, after intervention from the commissioner and others, but those who fell outside of this, or were further afield, grappled with an inflexible and often unsympathetic appeals process to challenge repayment demands, the research found.

“What was most surprising is that maintaining existing pensions would cost the taxpayer nothing. The administrative cost of the decisions to cease pension payments and demand repayment must have been significant.”

Breakfast Rachel Bradley and Paul Mullally are critical of how the Government allocated MIQ spaces.

Wrightson said MSD’s administrative decision-making seemed biassed towards saying no and the appeals process appeared to be inconsistent with some natural justice principles.

“Assessment of what is a ‘reasonably foreseeable’ legal exemption, so that pension payments could be retained, was tightly defined despite border closure being a very rare event.”

One person in the study said they felt like they were “being treated as a criminal” for having to go overseas to be with their sick partner after March 2020.

The Retirement Commissioner has called for consideration to be given to three areas she sees could be improved in the event of something similar happening in future.

Firstly, she said there needed to be a process for independent review and testing of legal positions in novel circumstances and/or where decisions would have significant adverse impacts.

Secondly, she wanted the Benefit Review Committee to be able to obtain separate legal advice on any contentious issue involving statutory interpretation, rather than simply adopting the MSD legal position.

And lastly, MSD should adopt a policy of constructively engaging with alternative legal positions, such as the legal opinion commissioned by the Retirement Commissioner and provided to MSD.