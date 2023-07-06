ComCom issues 'stop now' letter to One NZ over satellite claim

New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ in April, under a rebrand first announced last year.

The Commerce Commission has issued a “stop now” letter demanding One NZ cease advising it will provide 100% mobile coverage launching in 2024, but it is not yet clear whether the telco will comply.

One NZ’s marketing is designed to promote a service it plans to deliver through a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

That will let people send and receive text messages – and later potentially make phone calls and communicate online – from ordinary smartphones over a new generation of Starlink satellites, just as if they were connected to a cellphone tower.

Commerce Commission chair John Small said it was concerned that the marketing did make clear that the coverage would only provide the ability to access text messaging from late 2024 and “will only be accessible in locations where a consumer’s mobile phone has line of sight to the sky”.

The commission has been contacted for comment on why it had decided the matter should be a priority for the regulator or whether its energy or resources could be better applied to other matters.

Small said in a statement detailing the letter that it was concerned One NZ’s campaign could “distort competition in the sector”.

Stuff One NZ said in response to the commission’s letter that its satellite service was unlikely to work in “caves” or dense buildings, but said the same could be true of traditional mobile connections.

One NZ spokesperson Matthew Flood would not confirm whether or not One NZ intended to comply with the commission’s demand.

“The Commerce Commission have asked for a response by 12 July. As such we are reviewing the letter and considering our position,” he said.

“The fact is the Starlink space satellites that enable the service will cover 100% of New Zealand, so we think it’s valid to talk about 100% mobile coverage.

“What we are launching is a whole new technology provided by SpaceX that is very different to what we’ve experienced up to this point. We’re focused on letting New Zealanders know that the mobile coverage this technology will provide will be available across New Zealand’s geography, including its territorial waters,” he said.

Flood said One NZ had been clear its service would launch with text messaging in late 2024 to be followed by voice calling the following year.

“We’ve also explained that you’ll be able to connect to the coverage where you have line of sight to the sky. That clearly means it’s unlikely to work inside caves or dense buildings, much like your current mobile use where there are some connectivity constraints even though you might be in range of a cellsite,” he said.

One NZ’s marketing is understood to have irked Spark, which said in April that it had “some concerns about the confusion we are seeing from customers in the market about what ‘100% mobile coverage’ actually means”.

Its spokesperson Leela Gantman said on Wednesday that the so-called “celltower in the sky” technology was still evolving “so it is important that customers understand the limitations of the service and that there is still some way to go before it is comparable to traditional mobile coverage”.