Market wrap: Bigger stocks drag the market down to a flat close

The sharemarket closed down slightly on Thursday after a few good days.

“The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 43.134 points, or 0.36%, to 11959.33 on Thursday. The market edged up 0.2%, or 22.126 points, to 12,002.46 on Wednesday.

On the broader market 54 stocks rose and 71 fell with $66.7 million shares traded.

Grant Davies at Hindin Greene Investments said there were some good results, “but a few of the larger stocks, Fisher & Paykel, Ebos and Infratil just drifting off, dragging the index back down to basically being flat”.

An announcement from cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge that it had won a review of an earlier decision by the US national health insurance programme that its Medicare coverage of its Cxbladders tests would cease on July 17, gave investors in the stock some hope and sent the shareprice up 112.77% to 10.6 cents, Davies said

“It is helpful that it is going back through the process, it may not change the final result, but it does give investors some hope that it will.”

Cinema owner Vista Group also revealed plans to lay off up to 8% off its workforce as part of an “organisational transformation” to support its vision and strategy, drive greater client alignment, and deliver improved financial performance.

“That is something we are seeing in the tech industry across the board is this rationalising of staff levels,” Davies said.

The Warehouse continued its recovery, up 2.76% which could indicate “a bit of optimism returning to the market in the retail space, but coming off some lows with a few soft results over the last 12 months,” he said.

Outside the NZX 50, 2 Cheap Cars gained 26.67% to 80c after revising its net profit upwards slightly and noting some decent margin expansion.

Based on the solid start to the year and reviewing the year-to-go plan the car dealer anticipated exceeding the upper limit of its previously announced profit after tax range of $3.8m to $4.2m, to between $4.2m and $5.0m. Chief Executive Paul Millward said gross margin were ahead of the curve, and costs were being managed well.

Davies said that was a good sign that there “is still plenty of life left in the consumer yet. It has been interesting times, but people are still prepared to go out and spend a dollar here and there.”

Fisher & Paykel fell .77% to $24.51, Ebos was down 1.9% to $37.18 and Infratil ended the day 1.55% lower at $10.19