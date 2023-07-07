How rude: Company behind Karen's Diner goes into liquidation

Karen's Diner marketed itself on its deliberately bad service and rude staff. (File photo)

The company behind Karen’s Diner in New Zealand has gone into liquidation, a month after its Australian parent met the same fate.

Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency was appointed liquidator of Viral Ventures NZ on Tuesday.

Viral Ventures opened New Zealand’s sole Karen’s Diner in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden in August last year.

Launched in Australia two years ago, Karen’s Diner marketed itself on its deliberately bad service and rude staff.

The 1950s Americana-themed chain went viral on social media following the opening of its first store in Sydney in 2021, amassing more than 1.5 billion TikTok views and millions of followers.

However, the operation ran into trouble earlier this year, with Viral Ventures (Australia) announcing on May 30 that it would be wound up and liquidators appointed.

Multiple Karen’s Diners, which were labelled “pop-up” stores, closed before the liquidation, but restaurants in Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast had now also shut.

Williams told BusinessDesk the Auckland venue had already closed and equipment had been removed from the site.

The business had more than 20 creditors and Williams’ first report is due on July 11.

At the start of 2023, there were 19 Karen's Diner locations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, and Indonesia, and Viral Ventures had aimed to have 60 of the eateries around the world by the end of the year, Australian media reported.