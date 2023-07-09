Why you should open a KiwiSaver account for your kids

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: One of the surprises about money is that you can earn it quite easily.

My favourite way to get reliably richer, which is both simple and low-cost, uses what Albert Einstein called the eighth wonder of the world – compound interest.

Here’s what you do: When a child is born in your family, set up a KiwiSaver account for them as soon as possible, ideally in the first weeks of their life.

Enrol them in the fund that’s right for them. The Sorted or MoneyHub websites will help you there, but at age zero the right fund is most likely a high-growth diversified one.

The right fund type may change over time, and it’s good to check in every few years to make sure your child is in the right one.

But I’m assuming they save in a balanced fund their whole life, to keep the forecast conservative.

Compound interest is the 'magic' of your savings and investments earning on the interest they have earned. It's a powerful way in which money saved or invested grows in value faster and faster, the longer people leave it invested.

In the calculations below, I have used Sorted’s KiwiSaver calculator and assumed annual 3.5% return after tax and fees for a balanced fund. If investing in higher growth funds, the returns over time could be a lot higher than these.

And choose a KiwiSaver manager that charges low fees. They make a big difference to the returns you get over time.

Once set up, save into the child's fund the equivalent value of a cup of coffee a day – about $5 right now. If you can’t afford $5 a day yourself, club together with relatives to get savings up to $5 a day.

And if the price of a cup of cafe coffee goes up, simply increase the KiwiSaver contribution to match the price.

Why match KiwiSaver contributions to the price of a coffee? Because the price of coffee goes up over time, you are effectively inflation-adjusting your savings, without having to be an economist.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs says matching KiwiSaver contributions to the cost of a cup of coffee effectively adjusts savings for inflation. (File photo)

So what does the price of a coffee a day get you?

More than you might think. That’s because Einstein knew the awesome power of time for compounding returns.

Here’s how good it can be.

For a child born today, the Sorted website shows that the child whose relatives had saved $5 a day for them in a balanced KiwiSaver fund, at age 25 would have over $95,000 (adjusted for inflation based on the 2% inflation rate Sorted uses – so that is in today’s dollars) for a first-home deposit.

That includes the extra $512 a year they get from Government contributions after they turn 18.

Imagine what that would do for homeownership rates if every person in New Zealand had at least $95,000 in their KiwiSaver account at 25.

And these numbers assume the KiwiSaver fund your child had charged average fees. All other things being equal, the amount will be even higher in a low-fee fund.

If your child or grandchild took out nearly all of that $95,000 to buy a home, and then kept saving $5 a day for their retirement in the same fund, Sorted says they would have another $118,000-plus (again, in today’s dollars) in their KiwiSaver account by the time they were 65.

If they didn’t withdraw anything to buy a home, they could have over $235,000 (with contributions and savings adjusted for inflation) by age 65. That could give them $225 extra to spend every week until age 90, over and above superannuation payments.

A child whose relatives save $5 a day for them in a balanced KiwiSaver fund, will have more than $95,000 by age 25, Stubbs says.

To live a dignified retirement, that could really matter.

So how can compound interest on the price of a coffee make that much difference?

It’s because, as Benjamin Franklin said, the money that money makes, makes money. Compound interest works on every dollar saved, every year, including the compounding returns from previous years.

Another reason compounding works so well is the extra returns you get from investing in a diversified fund with investments in high-growth assets, like shares.

Being in a fund with diversified investments means your child or grandchild isn't overly exposed to any one company or industry so can ride out the short-term ups and downs of the market.

They also benefit from dollar cost averaging. That means that when markets go down, your $5 a day is buying more. It’s like buying investments on sale.

Over time, compounding returns are a very, very powerful financial friend. Einstein’s right, it’s as close to a miracle as you get in finance.

unsplash KiwiSaver contributions of $5 a day could make your child comfortable in retirement, but $10 a day could make them rich.

And if $5 could make your child comfortable, $10 a day could make them rich.

Sorted shows that $10 a day in a balanced fund could mean over $188,000 for a home deposit at age 25, and another $222,000+ in retirement (including Government contributions).

Or if they didn’t make a first-home withdrawal and saved $10 a day for 65 years, they could have more than $450,000 saved for retirement, with up to a third of that generated from compounding returns.

To show the real power of compound interest, saving $10 a day with a 5.5% annual return (in a high growth diversified KiwiSaver fund, for example), takes the after tax and fees amount saved from $450,000 to well over $1 million in today’s dollars.

So at birth, set up a KiwiSaver or savings account for your child or grandchild, and try to save at least $5 a day for each of them – more if you can afford it. They will thank you for the rest of their lives.

It’s as simple as that.